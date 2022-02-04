Man charged with murdering second woman six months before killing a mum

4 February 2022, 14:55

Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan. Picture: Sussex Police

By Stephen Rigley

A man accused of killing a mother has been charged with the murder of a second woman who vanished six months earlier.

Mark Brown, 40, appeared before Lewes Crown Court charged with the murders of Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33.

Both women had the same build, height and hair colour and they were both last seen in the Hastings area of East Sussex last year.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, Brown appeared before Lewes Crown Court via a video link from Belmarsh Prison.

Brown, 40, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Miss Morgan. Danny Moore, defending, told the court Brown's defence would be that Miss Morgan had died in an accident, but he would admit to trying to dispose of her body by fire.

Mum-of-two Miss Morgan was last seen at around 7.20am on November 14 last year when she put fuel in her Mini Cooper at a petrol station near her home in Sissinghurst, Kent.

Brown did not enter a plea to the charge of murdering of Leah Ware on or around May 7 last year. He was charged with Miss Ware's murder yesterday.

Judge Christine Laing lifted an earlier magistrates court order preventing the reporting of the second alleged murder.

It can now be revealed he faces a second murder charge over the disappearance of Leah Ware, 33. Miss Ware, who was living in the Hastings area, disappeared from her home last May.

