Breaking News

Man critically injured after being shot with crossbow

15 September 2020, 11:04 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 11:08

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Pield Heath Road near the junction with Copperfield Avenue
The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Pield Heath Road near the junction with Copperfield Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

A man has been critically injured after he was shot in the abdomen with a crossbow in west London.

The 33-year-old is in a life-threatening condition after the attack.

Police were called just after 8pm on Monday to Pield Heath Road near the junction with Copperfield Avenue, Uxbridge.

The victim was taken to a west London hospital, where his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. Cordons remain in place at the scene.

