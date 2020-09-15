Breaking News

Man critically injured after being shot with crossbow

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Pield Heath Road near the junction with Copperfield Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

A man has been critically injured after he was shot in the abdomen with a crossbow in west London.

The 33-year-old is in a life-threatening condition after the attack.

Police were called just after 8pm on Monday to Pield Heath Road near the junction with Copperfield Avenue, Uxbridge.

The victim was taken to a west London hospital, where his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. Cordons remain in place at the scene.