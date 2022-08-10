Breaking News

Man dies and three others injured after firearm 'discharged' in Scotland

10 August 2022, 18:18 | Updated: 10 August 2022, 18:26

By Will Taylor

A man has died and three others injured in a series of incidents in Scotland where a firearm was discharged, police say.

Police Scotland was called to the Tarskavaig area on Skye just before 9am on Wednesday to a report of a 32-year-old woman getting seriously injured at a property.

She was taken to hospital in Glasgow.

Officers were then told about an incident at a property in the Teangue area of Skye after a firearm was discharged.

A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene there.

Police then went to a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross after a firearm was discharged.

Police Scotland said a man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries and a woman was taken to Broadford Hospital after that incident.

A 39-year-old man was arrested over the incidents and was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, the local policing commander for Highlands and Islands Division, said: "Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare but I understand that this will have a significant effect on the local community in these rural areas.

"I would like to reassure people that we are treating these incidents as contained with no wider threat to the public.

"There will a significant police presence in the area over the coming days and we will be working with partners to provide support to the local community.

"I would like to thank people for their co-operation as our investigation progresses."

Updates to follow

