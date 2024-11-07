Urgent appeal to find man who absconded from mental health facility in East London

Kanya Ntuli has absconded from Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford . Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police are urgently trying to find a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in east London last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanya Ntuli, 35, was last seen at at 7:18 on November 1 when he left Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford.

He is described as a black man, 6ft tall, medium build and last known to be wearing a grey jacket, blue/green t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Ntuli has links to Hackney, Walthamstow, Chingford and the River Lea areas.

He has escaped the same facility before back in May 2012, according to a previous article.

x. Picture: MPS

The Metropolitan Police said: "While our investigation to locate Kanya continues, we are appealing to the public to help locate him.

"We are concerned for his wellbeing and if seen, we are advising people to call police rather than approach him."

Read more: Father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif calls stepmum 'evil and psycho' - as he casts blame on 'crazy' wife

Read more: Elderly man decapitated after being 'struck by bus' in Edinburgh city centre named