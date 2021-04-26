Van driver 'tries to abduct boy, 6, with sweets and drinks' in south London

26 April 2021, 15:37

A man who offered a six-year-old 'sweets and drinks in his van' has sparked an attempted abduction investigation
A man who offered a six-year-old 'sweets and drinks in his van' has sparked an attempted abduction investigation. Picture: Google
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A man who offered a six-year-old 'sweets and drinks in his van' has sparked an attempted abduction investigation in south London.

The boy was playing outside his house in Lambeth last Thursday when he was allegedly approached by a man who briefly spoke to him over the garden wall, before telling him he had sweets and drinks in his van.

The child ran back inside and alerted his mother at around 4.30pm, who rushed outside the house on Clarence Avenue to see the alleged man who had since vanished.

Metropolitan Police said the boy was left physically unharmed.

The suspect was described by the victim as a brown skinned male, approx. 5ft 6in tall, with short black hair, wearing a blue blazer, and black trousers.

A man in a van allegedly offered the boy sweets
A man in a van allegedly offered the boy sweets. Picture: PA Images

Detective Sergeant Mark Pascall, investigating, said: “Incidents of this nature are very rare and in this instance the boy was not harmed at all.

"Nonetheless, I completely understand the concern it has caused both the boy’s family and the community, and can assure local people that we are taking this incident very seriously.

"We are doing everything we can to identify the man described and urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man acting suspiciously to contact us.

"If you were driving and have dash cam footage that may have captured the man described, please get in touch."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Chernobyl Anniversary

Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl

Alexei Navalny

Russia suspends operation of Navalny’s offices ahead of ban ruling
Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

EC launches legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine contract
Nicola Sturgeon has told LBC the alleged comments are "profoundly shocking"

Nicola Sturgeon: PM's alleged 'bodies piled high' comment is 'all too believable'
Boris Johnson walks in the warehouse of Next World Sports during his visit to Wrexham

Boris Johnson denies saying he'd rather see 'bodies pile high' than have third lockdown
People queue for the pub in Glasgow

Queues form at 11am outside pubs in Scotland as beer gardens reopen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support
The caller spoke to James after the protests

Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester
James got to the heart of the Boris and Cummings issue

James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
The expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Clinical epidemiologist warns India Covid wave 'seems to be just beginning'
Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London