Man shot by armed police in Surrey village last week has died in hospital

The man was shot in Nursery Road, in Knaphill, in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Google Street View

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who was shot by armed police in a village in Surrey last week has died in hospital.

The 29-year-old man was shot by an armed officer after police responded to an "altercation" between two people involving a weapon.

The force was called to an address on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 00.36am on the morning of Sunday, August 11, following reports of two men with a weapon.

The man was later taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remained in a critical but stable condition, police said earlier in the week.

However, on Thursday police confirmed the man had died in hospital. The police watchdog is now said to be investigating.

Police said at the time that both parties involved in this incident were known to each other, with a weapon recovered at the scene.

The force added that there was no wider risk to the general public.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Following the shooting, Surrey Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be supporting their investigation.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: "This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man's family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

"Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it's important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision-making, and the use of lethal force."