England defender warned by FA for writing 'I Love Jesus' on rainbow armband

A Crystal Palace and England defender has received a 'formal reprimand' by the Football Association (FA) after scrawling the message on his match armband.

Marc Guehi, 24, wrote ‘I love Jesus’ on his rainbow captain’s armband during Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Guehi and Crystal Palace have been issues with a 'formal reprimand' over the incident, but the FA will not issue a charge.

The armbands were given to all 20 Premier League clubs as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

His decision to write on the armband seemed to have breached FA rules, which forbid ‘political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images’.

The Laws of the Game - the rulebook of association football - state that ‘initiative slogans/emblems promoting the game of football, respect and integrity', which the Rainbow Laces campaign is part of, are permitted.

The rule in question continues that if there is a breach, 'the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA'.

In this case, the FA has decided the rule was not violated.

Guehi is the son of a church minister, and is a devout Catholic.

In an interview with the Athletic in 2021, he said: “I’ve grown up loving God and when I have had the chance I still go to church with my family, and my faith is definitely a big part of my life,”

“Faith is everything that I’m involved with, really; even in football, where I’m trying to be a role model and show God’s graciousness and God’s glory through my life.”

Also on Saturday, Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy, a practicing Muslim, did not wear the rainbow armband for religious reasons.

Ipswich Town made statement highlighting its commitment to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,”

It continued: "At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain's armband due to his religious beliefs.

"We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch."

The Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign was introduced in 2013 to promote equality, diversity and LGBTQ+ acceptance in sport.

In addition to armbands, stadiums are kitted out with rainbow corner flags, ball plinths and handshake boards during the two weeks.

Captains are not obliged to wear the rainbow armband, and can make the decision to do so themselves.