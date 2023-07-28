Jordan Henderson's new Saudi club 'hides LGBT pride captain's armband' in awkward promotional video

Jordan Henderson. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

The new Saudi club of England and former Liverpool footballer Jordan Henderson has been accused of hiding his rainbow Pride captain's armband in black and white in a promotional video boasting about signing him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Henderson, 33, joined Al-Ittifaq this summer in a deal reportedly worth £700,000 a week - well above even the astronomical wages of a top Premier League footballer.

But the midfielder has come in for widespread criticism for his transfer, because of Saudi Arabia's intensely homophobic regime.

Henderson has been branded a hypocrite after being an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights in the past, as well as wearing rainbow laces and a rainbow armband for Pride month.

Al-Ittifaq, on signing the midfielder, issued a video boasting about his qualities, backed by some pictures of him playing.

Read more: Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

Read more: 'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

A leader 💪🏻 A warrior ⚔️



We’re simply thrilled to have him ❤️💚



Henderson is ETTIFAQI 🟢✨#HendersonEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/GIj8kggxtn — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 27, 2023

But they awkwardly edited the footage, seemingly so that a rectangle area of his upper arm would be in black and white - avoiding showing the rainbow armband.

The 45-second video talks about how Henderson was a “home-town hero turned into a global star, a leader who inspires his teammates whoever he plays”.

One person said sarcastically in response: "So excited for you Jordan. You've wanted to play for this club ever since you heard of their existence a few months ago. It's been your dream, clearly.

"I assume you'll be wearing your Rainbow Laces over there in Saudi Arabia?

Henderson wearing the Pride armband last October. Picture: Getty

A second added: "Not a good start blacking out the Captain’s LBGTQ armband on your video!"

A third asked: "Why have you covered up his armband? Literally on every photo you've greyed it out. Any particular reason?"

Others simply responded with colour images of him wearing the Pride armband.

Homosexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia. Gay sexual acts are punishable by flogging, life imprisonment or even execution. The Saudi tourist board has said that LGBT tourists are welcome in the country.

Saudi clubs, many of which are state-owned, have begun buying large numbers of top footballers this summer on huge wages and for large fees.

Henderson has worn the armband for years. Picture: Getty

Henderson has come in for particular criticism because of his previous statements on gay rights.

He said in October 2021: "I do believe when you see something that is clearly wrong and makes another human being feel excluded you should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

"You also have a responsibility to educate yourself better around the challenges they experience."

Henderson has not responded publicly to the criticism of him joining the Saudi club.