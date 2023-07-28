Jordan Henderson's new Saudi club 'hides LGBT pride captain's armband' in awkward promotional video

28 July 2023, 07:14 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 07:26

Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

The new Saudi club of England and former Liverpool footballer Jordan Henderson has been accused of hiding his rainbow Pride captain's armband in black and white in a promotional video boasting about signing him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Henderson, 33, joined Al-Ittifaq this summer in a deal reportedly worth £700,000 a week - well above even the astronomical wages of a top Premier League footballer.

But the midfielder has come in for widespread criticism for his transfer, because of Saudi Arabia's intensely homophobic regime.

Henderson has been branded a hypocrite after being an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights in the past, as well as wearing rainbow laces and a rainbow armband for Pride month.

Al-Ittifaq, on signing the midfielder, issued a video boasting about his qualities, backed by some pictures of him playing.

Read more: Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

Read more: 'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

But they awkwardly edited the footage, seemingly so that a rectangle area of his upper arm would be in black and white - avoiding showing the rainbow armband.

The 45-second video talks about how Henderson was a “home-town hero turned into a global star, a leader who inspires his teammates whoever he plays”.

One person said sarcastically in response: "So excited for you Jordan. You've wanted to play for this club ever since you heard of their existence a few months ago. It's been your dream, clearly.

"I assume you'll be wearing your Rainbow Laces over there in Saudi Arabia?

Henderson wearing the Pride armband last October
Henderson wearing the Pride armband last October. Picture: Getty

A second added: "Not a good start blacking out the Captain’s LBGTQ armband on your video!"

A third asked: "Why have you covered up his armband? Literally on every photo you've greyed it out. Any particular reason?"

Others simply responded with colour images of him wearing the Pride armband.

Homosexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia. Gay sexual acts are punishable by flogging, life imprisonment or even execution. The Saudi tourist board has said that LGBT tourists are welcome in the country.

Saudi clubs, many of which are state-owned, have begun buying large numbers of top footballers this summer on huge wages and for large fees.

Henderson has worn the armband for years
Henderson has worn the armband for years. Picture: Getty

Henderson has come in for particular criticism because of his previous statements on gay rights.

He said in October 2021: "I do believe when you see something that is clearly wrong and makes another human being feel excluded you should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

"You also have a responsibility to educate yourself better around the challenges they experience."

Henderson has not responded publicly to the criticism of him joining the Saudi club.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A bus driver has been sentenced for accidentally dragging a pensioner under his double decker bus

Bus driver jailed after gran loses both legs after being dragged under wheels when he refused to let her on board

Sinead O'Connor appeared happy weeks before her death

Neighbours reveal Sinead O'Connor appeared 'happy and smiling' days before her shock death

Navarro is yet to meet her mother in person

Teenage girl missing for four years then walked into a police station 2,000 miles away has not been reunited with mum

The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans.

Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs

British officials accidentally sent the emails to Mali

British officials' blunder as Ministry of Defence staff accidentally send confidential information to Russian ally

Peaches Stergo

Florida woman stole millions from Holocaust survivor in dating scam

40% of UK adults will be obese by 2035

40% of adults in UK to be obese by 2035, as MPs urge government to wage war on junk food

The masked intruder appeared to clamp miniature dachshund Twiglet's jaws to stop her barking

Shocking moment 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen in 'targeted' theft by fake delivery driver with hammer

Madonna is the 'luckiest star in the world'

Dancing Madonna says she is 'luckiest star in the world' as she recovers from serious bacterial infection after ICU stay

Dame Deborah James

'Following in mum's footsteps': Dame Deborah James' daughter launches cancer fundraiser a year after her mother's death

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump’s lawyers meet with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

The CD album cover to The very best of The Eagles

Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies aged 77

James Martin has opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

TV chef James Martin reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he says it’s returned ‘several’ times despite surgery

Yvette Cooper accused the government of giving people smugglers a 'free pass'.

Labour calls for new serious crime strategy and end to ‘free pass’ for people smugglers as conviction rate drops 36%

Donald Trump

Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case

The Prime Minister took a dig at the mayor of London.

Rishi Sunak announces plans for £200m worth of affordable new homes as he takes dig at Sadiq Khan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Whales Triple Breach

‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three

Obit Bo Goldman

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bo Goldman dies aged 90

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

The new trend has sparked debate.

‘It’s a pub not a post office!’: Brits slam new trend of ‘single file’ queues in pubs and call for return of tradition
Greece Wildfires

Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot

Biden

Joe Biden announces measures to protect workers from heatwaves

Andrew Malkinson after being released

'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars
Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R)

Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says family ‘safe and healthy’ after son’s cardiac arrest

This is the heartbreaking moment a miniature dachshund is stolen from her home.

Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit