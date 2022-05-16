Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

16 May 2022

Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay.
Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Blackpool's Jake Daniels has come out as gay, becoming Britain's only active openly gay professional player.

The 17-year-old player said he has received "amazing support" from his teammates after sharing his sexuality.

It makes the youngster the first professional footballer in the men's game to come out publicly since Justin Fashanu in 1990 - making him the only current player to be openly gay.

In a message shared by Blackpool FC, Daniels admitted he has "hated lying" and "feeling the need to change to fit in".

"I want to be a role model myself by doing this," he wrote.

The footballer said he has been hiding his true self and who he really is his whole life, but has been inspired by the likes of Olympic champion Tom Daley to be himself.

"I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself," he said.

"It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality, but I’ve been inspired by Josh Cavallo, Matt Morton and athletes from other sports, like Tom Daley, to have the courage and determination to drive change."

Daniels recently made his senior debut for Blackpool FC, who he says have been "incredibly pro-active in putting my interests and welfare first".

He also thanked his family, his agent and Stonewall charity.

