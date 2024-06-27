Marilyn Monroe's iconic home saved from demolition after wealthy neighbours tried to knock it down

Marilyn Monroe's LA home has been saved from demolition. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Marilyn Monroe's iconic home has been saved from demolition after her wealthy neighbours tried to knock it down.

The $8.3million home was granted historic cultural monument status, saving it from being destroyed.

It was due to be flattened by its owners, Roy Bank and Brinah Milstein, who also own the mansion next door.

They bought the property in July 2023 and got a demolition permit - but it was quickly opposed by Monroe's fans.

It comes after a motion was introduced by councilmember Traci Park last year.

"There's no other person or place in the city of Los Angeles as iconic as Marilyn Monroe and her Brentwood home," Ms Park said.

"To lose this piece of history, the only home that Monroe ever owned, would be a devastating blow for historic preservation."

An aerial view of Marilyn Monroe's final home in the Brentwood neighborhood. Picture: Getty

Monroe bought the property in 1962 for $72,000 and died there six months later at the age of 36.

Mr Bank and Mrs Milstein argued that the property should not be protected due to the brevity of her time there.

The pair sued the city last month for acting unconstitutionally to preserve the house, the LA Times reported.

They argued that it had almost a complete transformation since Monroe occupied it - with it having changed hands at least 14 times.

But a judge denied their injunction request.

Monroe in the iconic shot of her while filming The Seven Year Itch. Picture: Alamy

Mr Bank and Mrs Milstein also said that heavy footfall was making their lives a misery, with fans visiting the site to leave flowers and get a glimpse at where Monroe lived.

Ms Park said during a hearing that she would introduce a motion to look into the number of tour buses stopping close by.

Kim Cooper and Richard Schave, who run LA touring company Esotouric, were among those to campaign to protect the house.

"Many, many people are feeling great relief today because something they know is important is protected," Ms Cooper told The Times.

"The city has done the right thing and they’ve put the memory of Marilyn Monroe and the significance of her place on this planet in the front of everyone’s mind."

Marilyn Monroe. Picture: Alamy

Monroe was a Hollywood star best known for her films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot and The Seven Year Itch.

She was found dead in the bedroom in August 1962 - while at the peak of her fame.

Her cause of death was ruled to be acute barbiturate poisoning, which is a type of depressant.