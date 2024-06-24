'A trophy home with royal connections': Mayfair townhouse where Diana met Dodi on sale for £11m

Princess Diana's family home in Mayfair has gone on sale for the first time in decades. Picture: Wetherell

By Asher McShane

Princess Diana’s family home has gone on sale for the first time in 22 years - with a hefty £10.95m price tag.

The four-storey property in Mayfair has a reception hall, drawing room, library, two bedroom suites with walk-in wardrobes and private underground parking.

The top floor of the luxury central London home is a self-contained bedroom suite with sitting room, terrace, dressing room and bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on the lower ground floor with two bathrooms, another dressing room and the kitchen.

The property is described as having 'aristocratic and royal connections'. Picture: Wetherell

The landmark central London house has a place in history as it was where Princess Diana was first introduced to the al-Fayed family at a lunch party in 1996.

Diana’s stepmother, Raine Spencer, encouraged her to get to know the family, including Dodi al Fayed.

The amazing property has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two reception rooms. Picture: Wetherell

Diana went on to have a brief relationship with Dodi until they died together in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Since the early 2000s, the house has belonged to the founders of Pyms Gallery in Mayfair, Alan and Mary Hobart.

The house is where Princess Diana was first introduced to the al-Fayed family at a lunch party in 1996. Picture: Wetherell

The property is now being sold on the instructions of their executors.

"With its aristocratic and royal connections, we anticipate significant interest in this house from discerning buyers around the world. It is a trophy home with an illustrious history," said Danish Arif, head of Mayfair sales at estate agents Chestertons.