ER and Law & Order actress Mary Mara dies aged 61 after drowning in New York river

28 June 2022, 13:15 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 14:05

Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival
Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

ER, Law & Order and Ray Donovan actress Mary Mara has died aged 61 after drowning in a river in New York.

She was found on Sunday morning in a river near the Canadian border and is believed to have drowned while swimming.

A representative for Mara said she had been visiting her sister's summer home in the Thousand Islands region - one of the northern-most borders of New York state, according to the Daily Mail.

New York Police confirmed her death in a statement, saying: "On June 26, 2022, at 8:10am, State Police responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County for a reported possible drowning.

"When Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River.

"The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mary T. Mara from Cape Vincent, NY.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming.

"The victim's body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

"The investigation is continuing."

Mary Mara during the Stranger Inside Premiere
Mary Mara during the Stranger Inside Premiere. Picture: Getty

The actress made her television debut in 1989 in the film "The Preppie Murder", appearing with a small role in Jamie Lee Curtis' "Blue Steel" later the same year.

She was best known for her main role as Inspector Bryn Carson on Nash Bridges as well as having recurring roles in ER during the '90s and Law and Order.

She also appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise in 2004 and Ray Donovan in 2013.

Tributes have since poured in for the actress, with her manager, Craig Dorfman, saying: "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met.

"She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

Her fellow Nash Bridge co-star, Annette O'Toole, tweeted: "Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented. I am terribly sorry she has left us."

Jon Lindstrom, who worked with the actress, said: "Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing.

"We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare's 'In Heat' at the Lost Playhouse in LA. She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colourful without her. R.I.P."

