Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26, as club 'completely devastated'

Millwall's Matija Sarkic has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died aged 26.

Montenegro international Sarkic is said to have fallen ill while on international duty in the town of Budva.

Friends called an ambulance but he was pronounced dead at around 6.30am on Saturday. He last played just ten days ago.

Grimsby-born Sarkic played over 30 times for south London club Milwall last season, and previously played for a string of English clubs, including Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City.

Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 15, 2024

Millwall, who play in the Championship, the second tier of English football, announced his death in a statement on Saturday, saying: "Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

"Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

"A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

Millwall Supporters' Club posted on X: "What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26.

"Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion."