Exclusive

Matt Hancock did not ask experts to consider vaccinating children 'until recently'

30 May 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 30 May 2021, 11:54

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock has only just formally asked the Government's vaccination panel to look into immunising children to Covid, it has emerged.

Dr Maggie Wearmouth, who sits on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, declined to say exactly when the embattled Health Secretary wrote to ask for a review.

But she told LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Sunday that it had happened very recently.

"We've only recently had a written request from the Secretary of State to look at this," Dr Wearmouth said.

Pushed on the timeframe, she said: "Very recently. I don't think I want to say that.

"We have not formulated a response yet, put it that way."

It follows a terrible week for the Health Secretary, who was savaged by Boris Johnson's ex-aide Dominic Cummings.

He has denied Mr Cummings' accusations, with the former adviser telling MPs Mr Hancock should have been sacked for lying and failed to protect care home residents.

Read more: 'Only right' to consider if NHS and care staff should be compelled to get vaccine, minister says

The JCVI advises Government policy on how vaccines should be used and was behind the plan to prioritise the most vulnerable and the elderly, who can be worst affected by Covid, before working towards younger people.

"The health secretary has only just written to you to ask to look at it?" Tom asked.

"Formally, yes. We have had one or two conversations but we have not formulated a formal view," Dr Wearmouth said.

The issues surrounding vaccinating children are more complicated, she added, because adults can give consent, and the vast majority of young people are not dying or going to hospital with Covid.

"The answer is really not can we but should we," Dr Wearmouth said. "There are a lot of complexities here."

She said the JCVI "does not pass judgements" on when it is requested to look into vaccination matters.

The Department of Health has been asked for a response.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millions of Brits have enjoyed a trip away or met with friends and family this weekend

In pictures: Brits enjoy scorching bank holiday weekend

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that "hindsight is a wonderful thing" when quizzed about Matt Hancock

'Hindsight is wonderful': Vaccines minister defends Matt Hancock over Covid testing
The wreckage of the cable car after it collapsed

Trio arrested over Italy cable car deaths allowed to leave prison
A vaccine has not yet been made compulsory to NHS or care staff

'Only right' to consider if NHS staff should be compelled to get vaccine - minister
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have officially tied the knot

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry in secret ceremony

Scott Morrison chats with Jacinda Ardern

Australian PM first major world leader to visit New Zealand since virus outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears
Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed

Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed
'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'

'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'
Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'

Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'
Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London