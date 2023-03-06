Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash Covid quarantine 'because it would show ministers had been wrong'

6 March 2023, 11:05 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 11:10

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash the quarantine period
Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash the quarantine period. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Matt Hancock kept people isolated for two weeks despite expert advice to cut the quarantine period to five days because he feared the change would show ministers had been "getting it wrong".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England's chief medical officer Mr Whitty said in November 2020 he thought five days' self-isolation would be "pretty well as good" as two weeks for people who were close contacts of others infected with Covid.

But the former health secretary said that would represent a "massive loosening" of the rules, adding that the move would "worry people" and "imply we'd be getting it wrong".

The messages were sent via WhatsApp, and were part of a massive cache of Covid lockdown-era government communications leaked to the Telegraph.

The correspondence also reveals that Mr Hancock wanted to spin the Covid vaccines as a "Hancock triumph".

Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages have been leaked
Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages have been leaked. Picture: Getty

The paper also published an exchange between Mr Hancock and chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty in November 2020, during which the health secretary asked the top health official if the a 14-day isolation period had been "too long all this time".

Sir Chris told him: "CMOs and sage in favour of a pilot with presumption in favour of testing for five days in lieu of isolation (alternative 10 days isolation).

"But needs a pilot to test this out and check it works and MHRA have not yet signed off for self use."

"So test every day for just five days?" Mr Hancock responded. "That sounds like a massive loosening.

"The modelling suggests it's pretty well as good. And we think adherence likely to be good.

"The modellers were in favour of three days (given the lag time to get a result) but we were not in favour," Sir Chris said.

Mr Hancock said he was amazed, adding: "This sounds very risky and we can't go backwards - wouldn't test every day for 10 days be a safer starting point."

"We could push out to seven but the benefits really flatten off after five.

"We would expect symptomatic people to get a PCR test as normal," the medical official replied. "So has the 14-day isolation been too long all this time?," Mr Hancock asked.

Told that the two-week period was only "marginally safer" than 10 days, he said: "So, I think moving to seven-day daily testing for contacts would be huge for adherence, but going below that would serious worry people and imply we'd been getting it wrong.

Read more: 'A massive betrayal and breach of trust': Matt Hancock apologises to colleagues over private messages leak

Read more: Matt Hancock's 41-hour fight to save his career: Former health secretary asked 'how bad are the pics?' after affair leak

"Presumably we can explain some of the shorter period because the test would pick up the disease before symptoms," he said.

Mr Hancock and others have described the WhatsApp leaks as only a "partial" account. The former health secretary has condemned them as a "massive betrayal" designed to support an "anti-lockdown agenda".

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

The Science Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'There are bigger fish to fry': Minister dismisses Boris Johnson nominating his father Stanley for a knighthood
Eve Smith (left) was confirmed to have died by her family in a crash in Cardiff

Woman, 21, confirmed as first victim in horror crash that killed three and left two fighting for life after night out
Obit Gary Rossington

Lynyrd Skynyrd founder member Gary Rossington dies

President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma (Julie Bennett/PA)

Joe Biden calls for voting protections as he visits civil rights march site

Greece Train Collision

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

South Korea Japan

South Korea unveils plan to compensate Second World War forced labourers

Iditarod-Ceremonial Start

Sled dog teams set out on gruelling trek across Alaska

China Li’s Legacy

Chinese president consolidates power as premier bows out

Germany Politics

German chancellor warns of consequences if China supplies Russia with weapons

