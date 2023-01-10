Matt Hancock spotted shopping in Turkey - and denies he was there to 'have his hair and teeth done'

Matt Hancock was spotted browsing for clothes at a bazaar in Turkey. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

Matt Hancock has been spotted browsing for clothes at a stall at a bazaar in Turkey.

The former health secretary was identified and video of him browsing for clothes was posted on TikTok with the caption: “Am I bugging or is this Matt Hancock at a fake brand shop in Turkey?”

The clip, recorded on Sunday, was filmed by Abdul al-Kadiri, who joked Mr Hancock was ‘either there for a hair transplant or to get his teeth done.”

He posted jokingly online: "I bet you £100,000,000 Matt Hancock is getting a hair transplant"

Matt Hancock spotted buying a fake t shirt in Turkey. Wonder if he's getting a hair transplant. pic.twitter.com/VvcWeU4lgv — Areeb Ullah (@are_eb) January 9, 2023

“You don’t go to Turkey for a holiday, Mr al-Kadiri said, adding: “Especially at the moment – it’s freezing.”

After the joke took hold on social media, Mr Hancock issued his own TikTok clip to deny that he was in the country for a hair transplant and to have work done on his teeth.

In the clip, Matt says: “I just got back to the office to find a journalist has called to ask if I went to Istanbul at the weekend to have hair transplants and veneers.

“No. I did go to Istanbul at the weekend but this story has no teeth.”