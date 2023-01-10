Matt Hancock spotted shopping in Turkey - and denies he was there to 'have his hair and teeth done'

10 January 2023, 08:50

Matt Hancock was spotted browsing for clothes at a bazaar in Turkey
Matt Hancock was spotted browsing for clothes at a bazaar in Turkey. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

Matt Hancock has been spotted browsing for clothes at a stall at a bazaar in Turkey.

The former health secretary was identified and video of him browsing for clothes was posted on TikTok with the caption: “Am I bugging or is this Matt Hancock at a fake brand shop in Turkey?”

The clip, recorded on Sunday, was filmed by Abdul al-Kadiri, who joked Mr Hancock was ‘either there for a hair transplant or to get his teeth done.”

He posted jokingly online: "I bet you £100,000,000 Matt Hancock is getting a hair transplant"

“You don’t go to Turkey for a holiday, Mr al-Kadiri said, adding: “Especially at the moment – it’s freezing.”

After the joke took hold on social media, Mr Hancock issued his own TikTok clip to deny that he was in the country for a hair transplant and to have work done on his teeth.

In the clip, Matt says: “I just got back to the office to find a journalist has called to ask if I went to Istanbul at the weekend to have hair transplants and veneers.

“No. I did go to Istanbul at the weekend but this story has no teeth.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 165 bus route in Walthamstow is said to have been targeted as part of the string of fires

Serial bus arsonist hunted by police following a spate of fires aboard vehicles in East London

The London primary school is being renamed.

Sir Francis Drake Primary School to be renamed over slave trading past following BLM protests

Peru Political Crisis

13 killed during protests in Peru calling for immediate elections

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

Grant Shapps told LBC the NHS must do 'whatever it takes'

NHS must do whatever it takes to tackle crisis, says Shapps - including cabins in car parks

Brazil Capital Uprising

Thousands of Brazilians join rallies to condemn Congress rioters

People queuing for the book at Victoria station

Readers flock to bookshops at midnight as Harry's tell-all memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

A worker helps a traveller fill out an electronic declaration of their Covid-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

A resident walks through a flooded road

Evacuation order for California community where Harry and Meghan live

NHS workers could be getting a pay rise

Hopes rise for end to NHS strikes, as 'breakthrough pay deal floated'

Hugo after his surgery

Owners of dog left needing six hours of surgery after mauling by another dog 'massively let down' by police response

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner

Six-year-old boy ‘shot teacher during class’

The Supreme Court is seen on the other side of broken glass

Brazil cracks down after riot and vows to protect democracy

The rocket detached from the plane at about 11.15pm

'Newquay, we have a problem': Historic mission fails as UK's first space rocket stumbles on 'anomaly'

A microphone on a stage

Reggae star accused of domestic violence

The meteor passing over on Monday night

Stunning footage shows meteor streaking over British skies

Latest News

See more Latest News

32 bank branches are set to shut in January affecting Lloyds, Halifax, and NatWest customers, as high street banking services move online.

Bank closures: The 32 branches shutting this month affecting Lloyds, Halifax and NatWest customers
The door flew open just after take-off

Hair-raising: Footage shows door of Russian plane wide open, with hats and luggage sucked into the freezing void
Flood victims use a makeshift barge to carry hay for cattle in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, in September 2022

Donors offer more than £7.4 billion for Pakistan after devastating floods

The Pope

Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie magnate Harvey Weinstein’s latest sentencing is delayed

PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice

Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

Minories, where Mr Evans died

Government scientist jailed after killing 'remarkable' artist in the City of London while speeding to a nightclub
Crunch talks with the government to end NHS pay disputes have made little progress, unions have said with scheduled strikes set to go ahead.

'Bitterly disappointing': NHS strikes set to go ahead after unions lament little progress in crunch talks
Businesses will get reduced support, the government has confirmed

Business' support with energy bills to be slashed from April, government confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit