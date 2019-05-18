McDonalds Told To Not Sell Ice Cream Or Milkshakes Ahead Of Nigel Farage Rally

18 May 2019, 16:48 | Updated: 18 May 2019, 17:00

Police told a branch of McDonalds to stop selling ice cream and milkshakes ahead of a Nigel Farage rally
Police told a branch of McDonalds to stop selling ice cream and milkshakes ahead of a Nigel Farage rally. Picture: PA

Police in Scotland told a branch of McDonalds to stop selling ice cream and milkshakes ahead of a Nigel Farage rally.

Staff at a branch of McDonalds near a campaign rally for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party were told to stop selling its milkshakes and ice cream by the police.

A printed sign in the Edinburgh restaurant read: "We will not be selling milkshakes or ice creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events".

It comes after far-right politicians have been targeted with dairy-based products, with both Tommy Robinson and Carl Benjamin both having food and drink thrown at them during the European election campaign.

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had a milkshake thrown over his head and shoulders during public campaigning in Warrington, Cheshire - the second time in a week after a similar incident in Greater Manchester.

Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin, who is under police investigation for making a 'jokey' rape comment about MP Jess Philips, had a milkshake thrown at him on three occasions as he toured Devon and Cornwall.

A McDonalds spokesperson said: "At the request of Police Scotland, we temporarily removed our McFlurry and milkshake products from sale in our Chesser avenue yesterday evening."

The Brexit Party had held a rally at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in the evening, which is around the corner from the branch of McDonalds.

Police Scotland have not commented on the ban, but a member of staff described the situation as "ridiculous".

Writing on Twitter, competitor Burger King said that milkshakes would still be on the menu, adding "have fun".

