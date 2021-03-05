Meghan 'blamed Kate and Camilla's households' for leaking stories about her

By Kate Buck

The Duchess of Sussex thought aides for the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were behind stories being leaked about her, a source has claimed.

A Palace insider said Meghan wrongly believed their staff briefed journalists in the run up to her becoming a senior member of the royal family, and after, according to a story by The Times.

This included a report that Kate was left in tears after a bridesmaid fitting for Princess Charlotte ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding. Kate was heavily pregnant at the time.

Meghan also believed someone from one of the households had leaked a story about a tiara Meghan wanted to wear for the big day. Harry reportedly told the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

It comes as the Sussex's and those still in "The Firm" are locked in a bitter war of words against one another, ahead of a bombshell interview Meghan and Harry have given Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed Kate and Camilla's households were behind some of the stories about her. Picture: PA

The full interview will be broadcast on Monday night in the UK, but it has already sent ripples of unrest through the already fractured family.

Ahead of the airing, Meghan has been accused of driving out two personal assistants and "humiliated" staff on several occasions. One staff member was reportedly left in tears after working for the duchess.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims, claiming newspaper reports are 'being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative'.

Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims the duchess bullied former royal staff.

Reports have suggested around 10 Palace aides are lining up to to help with the investigation.

On Thursday, in a clip released ahead of the interview, Meghan claimed the royal family played an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan pictured during the Sussex's final official royal engagement last year. Picture: PA

A second teaser clip for the heavily anticipated chat was released in the early hours of Thursday in which Meghan said she could not be expected to stay silent, and was not afraid over "speaking out" because "a lot has been lost already."

In the talk, Winfrey asks the duchess: "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"

She replies: "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

"And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I ... there is a lot that has been lost already."

And all the unrest comes amid a serious health battle for the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who had a heart procedure this week for a pre-existing condition.

Despite calls for the interview to be postponed, CBS and ITV have confirmed it will still be getting aired.