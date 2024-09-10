Mel Stride knocked out of Tory leadership contest - as only four candidates remain

Mel Stride's been knocked out of the race to be the next Tory leader
By Flaminia Luck

Mel Stride has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest.

Robert Jenrick topped the second round of voting by MPs.

Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly are also still in the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

James Cleverly said he was “proud to be through to the final four and grateful for the support of my Conservative colleagues”.

He said: “We must unite our Party with Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour. The work continues.”

Mr Cleverly said Mel Stride would “play a big part in our party’s future” despite his elimination from the leadership race.

The shadow home secretary added: “Mel is a great friend, campaigner, and politician who has the best interests of his constituents and country at heart.”

Mel Stride has now been eliminated from the five remaining in the Tory leadership contest
The second ballot in the Conservative leadership contest put Mr Jenrick first with 33 votes, followed by Kemi Badenoch with 28.

James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat tied with 21 votes.

Mr Stride came in last with 16, knocking him out of the race.

Dame Priti Patel was eliminated in the first round of voting.

The remaining four candidates put forward their leadership pitches at the Tory party conference.

Mel Stride came in last with 16, knocking him out of the race
The results of the second ballot in the Conservative leadership contest were as follows:

Robert Jenrick - 33

Kemi Badenoch - 28

James Cleverly - 21

Tom Tugendhat - 21

Mel Stride - 16

