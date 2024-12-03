Melanie Sykes says she decided to quit TV after 'unprofessional and jaw-dropping' behaviour from Gregg Wallace

Mel Sykes said Gregg Wallace's behaviour on set contributed towards her decision to quit TV. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Former TV presenter Melanie Sykes has said that Gregg Wallace’s behaviour led to her deciding to quit the industry.

Mel, who appeared in the 2021 series of Celebrity MasterChef, said he had greeted her on set by asking her whether models eat.

She said she found the comment ‘unprofessional’ describing it as ignorant, disrespectful and arrogant.

She said she made an informal complaint about him.

Her comments were originally made in her autobiography which was published last year.

She wrote: “The MasterChef experience continued to be an eye-opener, and some unprofessional behaviour on set was jaw-dropping.”

Mel appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021. Picture: BBC

In a recent YouTube video she added: “every time Gregg came over to the desk, I didn’t really like him being around really because it’s all about vibrations and energy”.

She wrote that Gregg Wallace told her that appearing on MasterChef would do a lot for her career.

“You have finally helped me decide to end my television career once and for all’. I was done.”

In a description on her YouTube video, she wrote: “If production companies and channels facilitate unprofessionalism, ie ignore it, they too are a massive part of the problem.”

Banijay UK, the production firm that makes MasterChef and its spin-offs, said: “Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously, but while the external investigation is ongoing, we won’t be commenting on individual allegations.

“It is important to note that MasterChef welfare processes are regularly adapted and strengthened, and there are clear protocols to support both crew and contributors. These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously. HR contact details are promoted, and contributors are assigned a point of contact on set available to discuss any issues or concerns.”

The BBC said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company, we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them. It would be inappropriate for us to comment on anything that could form part of Banijay’s ongoing investigation or otherwise influence it.”

Yesterday, MasterChef presenter Gregg apologised for suggesting allegations against him came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

He has been accused of making inappropriate comments while working on the show by 13 people.

Wallace has denied behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.