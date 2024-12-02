PM slams Gregg Wallace for 'misogynistic' comments as Downing Street seeks assurances from BBC

2 December 2024, 12:38 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 13:18

Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments
Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Downing Street has blasted Gregg Wallace's comments over the weekend "inappropriate and misogynistic." amid calls for the MasterChef to be pulled off air.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The grocer turned presenter, 60, took to social media on Sunday to challenge the accusations levelled at him, claiming they came from "middle-class women of a certain age".

Mr Wallace has been accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks and jokes by 13 people over a 17 year period.

He strongly denied the allegations in a statement issued via his legal representatives.

Gregg Wallace speaks out over allegations

Read More: 'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

Read More: Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'

Today the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "As we said last week these allegations are obviously deeply concerning.

"It is right that a thorough investigation is conducted. Obviously that's for the BBC and the production company. But I would add the Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints."

They added: "Clearly the comments that we've seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate, misogynistic.

"More broadly as you know the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture, which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It's essential for staff and the wider public to have confidence that the BBC takes this issue seriously."

Asked whether MasterChef should be pulled off air, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "As we said last week, these allegations are obviously deeply concerning.

"It's right that a thorough investigation is conducted. Obviously that's for the BBC and the production company."

Gregg Wallace says accusations made by ‘middle-class women of a certain age’

Read More: Kirstie Allsopp claims Gregg Wallace told her 'totally unprofessional' story on set, as he slams 'middle-class women'

Read More: Gregg Wallace blames 'middle class women of a certain age' for accusations of misconduct against him

Mr Wallace has faced a backlash after describing the people making the complaints against him as "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age."

In the post he said: "I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there's been 13 complaints in that time. I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right.

"In 20 years, over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo? Can you imagine?"

Today, Downing Street said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the Gregg Wallace row.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman added: "The Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

"Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

"More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It's essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Activists put up a billboard outside the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands

Landmark climate change case opens at top UN court as islands fear sea rise

A building on fire in Idlib city

Iraqi militias back Syrian government’s counter-offensive against insurgents

Drink spiking is a common form of spiking

St John Ambulance urges people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ to protect friends over Christmas

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van

Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed

Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German “Ready to Strike!”

Volkswagen workers hold strikes over proposed pay cuts and factory closures

A man holds a chair on top of his head in a stampede,

56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Omer Neutra

Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage now presumed dead

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has announced he is leaving the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer

Neighbours actor who played Harold Bishop to leave the show after terminal cancer diagnosis

Kamilla Belyatskaya drowned off the coast of Koh Samui

Shocking footage shows actress, 24, swept to death by huge wave off coast of Thai paradise island

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

Part of 2500 panda sculptures are displayed at the Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour amid tourism drive

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine

Exclusive
'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

JonBenét Ramsey and her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey cop reveals that solving six-year-old beauty queen's murder is finally 'within reach'

The wrecked bus, in the blue light of police cars

Two killed after bus crash near French ski resort

A composite image of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, left, in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2024, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Vientiane, Laos

Philippine Vice President Duterte faces impeachment complaint over threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people including employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Israel claims World Central Kitchen worker killed in airstrike was involved in Hamas October 7 attack
Biden AIDS Day

Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

A woman was filmed launching a tirade towards a passenger on an airport shuttle bus

'Racist' woman kicked off United Airlines shuttle bus after launching tirade towards father and his children
Rugby fans mock 'absolutely dreadful' new Six Nations logo after rebrand to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'

Rugby fans mock new Six Nations logo following 'bargain bin rebrand' to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'
The scene at Greenland Quay.

Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

Police officers with cocaine

Australian police seize record 2.3 tonnes of cocaine from fishing boat

British lawyer Simone White died along with Australian backpacker Holly Bowles, 19

Factory owner arrested in breakthrough in Laos mass methanol poisoning that left six backpackers dead
UK defence firms to be prioritised in new strategy as war game tests supply chain resilience and military readiness

UK defence firms to be prioritised in new strategy as war game tests supply chain resilience and military readiness
Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'

‘I knew she was going to die,’ admits mother of lawyer killed in Laos poisoning following call from daughter’s friend
Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'

Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News