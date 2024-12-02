PM slams Gregg Wallace for 'misogynistic' comments as Downing Street seeks assurances from BBC

Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Downing Street has blasted Gregg Wallace's comments over the weekend "inappropriate and misogynistic." amid calls for the MasterChef to be pulled off air.

The grocer turned presenter, 60, took to social media on Sunday to challenge the accusations levelled at him, claiming they came from "middle-class women of a certain age".

Mr Wallace has been accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks and jokes by 13 people over a 17 year period.

He strongly denied the allegations in a statement issued via his legal representatives.

Gregg Wallace speaks out over allegations

Mr Wallace has faced a backlash after describing the people making the complaints against him as "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age."

In the post he said: "I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there's been 13 complaints in that time. I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right.

"In 20 years, over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo? Can you imagine?"

Today, Downing Street said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the Gregg Wallace row.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman added: "The Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

"Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

"More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It's essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously."