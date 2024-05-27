Melanoma skin cancer cases at all-time high as cancer charity warns people to protect themselves from sun

The largest increase has occurred in adults over 80. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK are at an all-time high as a cancer charity warns people to take more action to protect themselves from the sun.

Cancer Research UK has predicted a record 20,800 diagnoses this year - an increase of almost a third in the last decade and a rise on the yearly average of 19,300 between 2020 and 2022.

Around 17,000 of these cases every year are preventable with almost nine in 10 caused by too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or sunbeds, according to the report.

The rise in cases can be attributed to an increase in awareness of the signs of skin cancer as well as a growing ageing population.

The new analysis found the rise in cases can be seen across all ages, but the largest increase has occurred in adults over 80 - a 57% rise in cases over the past decade.

There was an increase of 7% for those between the ages of 25 and 49 with scientists suggesting that young people are more likely to be aware of the link between UV and skin cancer than the older generations.

Melanomas are a serious type of skin cancer that can spread in the body while there are also non-melanoma skin cancers, which are more common but generally less serious.

Cancer Research has advised people to spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm, to wear protective clothing and to frequently apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and 4 or 5 stars.

Cancer Research UK's chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: "Survival from cancers including melanoma continues to improve, demonstrating the substantial progress made possible by research.

"But it's vital that people try to reduce their risk of getting the disease in the first place.

"Make sure to take care in the sun and contact your GP if you notice any unusual changes to your skin - whether a new or changing mole, a sore that doesn't heal, or an area of your skin that looks out of the ordinary.

"Spotting cancer early can make all the difference."