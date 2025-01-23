Read in Full: Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy reacts to Southport killer's sentence

Merseyside Police chief speaks after sentencing of Axel Rudakubana

By StephenRigley

Today, Axel Rudakubana has been sentenced for his cowardly and vicious attack on the young girls who had gathered at Hart Space on 29 July to have some fun in their school holidays.

They had come together for a Taylor Swift themed morning to enjoy dancing, singing and making friendship bracelets in honour of their idol.

Those girls, who ranged in age from 6 to 13, were the polar opposite of the calculating teenager who carried out the harrowing and atrocious pre-meditated attack.

The victims were enjoying a day of youthful innocence, untainted by the twisted and unhealthy fascination with violence that drove Axel Rudakubana to carry out the atrocities he had planned in the days leading up to the event.

Mr Justice Goose during the sentencing of Axel Rudakubana at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

His terrifying attack resulted in the deaths of Bebe, Elsie and Alice – according to prosecution counsel today two of those children suffered particularly horrific injuries which can only be described as sadistic in nature. He also attempted to kill eight other children as they tried to escape and two adults, and traumatised the remaining children who managed to escape physically unharmed. Since his arrest he has shown no remorse for his actions.

When his home was searched following his arrest, a number of weapons were recovered including the biological toxin ricin which the defendant had produced in his bedroom.

On his computer devices a large number of images and documents were found which demonstrated that he had a long-standing obsession with violence, killing and genocide. Amongst those documents was a version of the Al-Qaeda training manual, which provides instruction on how to commit acts of terror, including with a knife and with poisons, including ricin.

Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Merseyside Police

Having researched atrocities committed by others the evidence suggests that he set out to emulate them on 29 July. There is no evidence that he ascribed to any particular political or religious ideology; he wasn’t fighting for a cause. His only purpose was to kill and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing.

I know that the conviction and sentencing today will not take away the distress, and trauma suffered by the victims and their families, how can it?

These events have impacted and will continue to impact the victims and their lives every day forever.

They won’t be able to just switch off and move on, but I hope that knowing he is now convicted of the most horrendous crime and is now convicted for the most horrendous of crimes and is now in prison will bring some small amount of comfort.

I would like to take some time to pay tribute to the first responders from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and brave members of the public who attended on the day to apprehend the offender and provide medical care, first aid and support to the victims following the attack.

I would like to thank the Investigation Team headed up by Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye, who have investigated this atrocity since 29 July to ensure they gathered all available evidence so that justice could be done. I would also like to thank the Family Liaison Officers who have provided support and compassion to the families of Bebe, Elsie, and Alice and those who were injured during the most traumatic time of their lives.

The investigation team has worked tirelessly to build up a strong evidential case to provide to the CPS. And although we don’t know why he did it, what we can say is that he was a young man with an unhealthy obsession with violence. We know that he had researched various documents online which show that obsession, but we can say that from all those documents no one ideology was uncovered and that is why this has not been treated as terrorism.

In addition, I would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service, who have worked with us since the beginning of this incident to ensure justice was done.

Counter Terrorism Policing have provided guidance and expertise throughout, and while the facts of the case meant this incident was not deemed terror-related under current legislation, their input has been invaluable and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their work.

This is the most harrowing, large-scale investigation the force has ever dealt with and I am extremely proud of the way the investigation team has painstakingly examined and assessed everything put before them.

From what was already a close-knit community we are working together with them and partners to makes sure there is a lasting legacy and the victims of the events on 29 July are never forgotten.

I would like to express my gratitude to the community of Southport who came together to support families following the attack and then again when violent disorder brought chaos to the streets. A place where the community spirit has shone through at this dark time. What was already a close-knit community gained even more strength.

We welcome the announcement of the Southport Public Inquiry. Merseyside Police will participate fully with the inquiry and approach it with candour to ensure that the horrific incident of 29 July 2024 and the events that led to it are fully understood. We will ensure that any learning and recommendations from the reviews that are ongoing and the Public Inquiry are implemented.

Finally, I want to thank the victims and the families for the dignity and understanding they have shown since 29 July. I would also like to pay tribute to three little girls, Bebe, Elsie and Alice whose beautiful faces and names will be etched in the minds of people across Merseyside and the UK forever.

