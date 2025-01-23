Southport attacker 'targeted us because we were vulnerable and easy prey,' admits dance teacher Leanne Lucas

23 January 2025, 15:19 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 15:41

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29
Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A dance teacher who survived the Southport stabbings has spoken of the "trauma" of the attack, explaining that Axel Rudakubana "targeted us because we were vulnerable and easy prey".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reading her victim impact statement at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink on Thursday, Ms Lucas, 35, described the "horrendous" aftermath of the attacks.

The tragic attack carried out by Rudakubana claimed the lives of three of those taking part: Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6 and Alice Aguiar, 9.

Reflecting on those who lost their lives during the July 29 attack, she emotionally told the court during sentencing: "I'm surviving for you".

The yoga teacher was overseeing the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space in Southport on the day of the attack.

She was injured whilst attempting to shield young girls in the bathroom of the dance space, with Ms Lucas explaining: "There was a long period of time after the incident where I felt I had no trust in society."

Leanne Lucas, who organised the Taylor Swift themed workshop, suffered staff wounds
Leanne Lucas, who organised the Taylor Swift themed workshop, suffered staff wounds. Picture: Instagram

Ms Lucas told the court: "The trauma of being both a victim and a witness has been horrendous.

"There are times when I will spiral into trauma and the effect this has had on those close to me is unforgivable.

"The impact this has had on me can be summed up by one word: trauma. He targeted us because we were women and girls, vulnerable and easy prey."

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls

Read more: ‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Appearing in court for sentencing on Thursday, he was ordered out the courtroom on two separate occasions for disrupting proceedings - in one instance, demanding to be seen by paramedics.

During her victim impact statement, the 35-year-old dance teacher admitted: "To discover that he had always set out to hurt the vulnerable is beyond comprehensible," she continued.

Adding: "For Alice, Elsie, Bebe... and the surviving girls, I'm surviving for you."

Ms Lucas said that she has seen a lot of love and support towards the Southport victims.
Ms Lucas said that she has seen a lot of love and support towards the Southport victims. Picture: Handout

"I am trying to see the goodness in the world, however the badness has been evidentially proven to me to exist, in plain sight, on our doorsteps, in our community," she told the court on Thursday.

"You never think this is going to happen to you, I never thought this was going to happen to me and now my mindset has been altered to it could happen to you and it will probably happen to you.

"I feel that I have lost the ability to accept people now as they are," she said concluding her emotional statement.

"I worked with teenagers, I never would have considered that they would hurt me or hurt younger children."

Unrest following the attack saw Merseyside Police make 151 arrests, with 107 people charged and 82 sentenced to a total of 172 years and seven months in prison, so far.

Nationally, the total number of arrest in connection with the riots continues to edge towards 2,000.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police were called to Percy Road, Seacombe, last November

Man and woman charged with murder after death of three-month-old baby found unresponsive

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland

Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

Clarke was found in possession of a Soviet-era style AK-47 assault rife and ammunition

Man jailed after being caught with loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition

Rachel Reeves

Labour to soften non-dom tax changes after mass exodus of millionaires from UK revealed

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of a woman in Plymouth

Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth

d

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Sainsbury's has announced plans to axe 3,000 jobs

Sainsbury's to cut 3,000 jobs and close in-store cafes

Lynn Ban attends the 'House On Fire' New York Premiere

Singaporean Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dies weeks after ski accident

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls

The attack happened in a warehouse in Croydon

Horror as four taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

South of France , Province , Club Med Opio , swimming pool with loungers & grey gray rain clouds

Couple who sued over 'stale hotel croissants' on Provence getaway awarded £4k damages by judge

'I'd build a fourth runway at Heathrow,' says Michael Gove

'Build, baby, build': Michael Gove says he'd green light 'fourth runway at Heathrow,' as Reeves' plans divide Labour

Live
Axel Rudakubana is being sentenced for the murder of three girls in the Southport knife rampage

LIVE: Parents of victims killed by Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana share tribute to daughters

A rare red weather alert has been issued warning of danger to life

Rare red ‘danger to life’ weather alert issued ahead of Storm Éowyn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers stand in lines to stop the at Whitehall in London.

Met Police out of special measures after boosting performance despite 'failing in almost every area' just 5 months ago
Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford ‘controlled and ridiculed’ girlfriend 'banning' her from staying out late and wearing make-up
Police at the scene of the attack last night

Hunt for killer after woman in her 40s dies after 'serious assault' in Plymouth

Adele told the world Lock House was haunted.

Adele sabotaged sale of my £6million mansion by telling the world it is haunted, landlord fumes
Boy attacked by Axel Rudakubana with hockey stick 'targeted by thugs' blaming him for Southport attack

Boy attacked by Axel Rudakubana with hockey stick 'targeted by thugs' blaming him for Southport attack
A resident has told LBC of the horrific aftermath of the Southport attack perpetrated by Axel Rudakubana

'I looked him in the eye and said what have you done?': Horror aftermath of Southport rampage revealed
The service says it saw a huge jump in signups following the January 6 riot, which prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to crack down on Trump and others who they said had incited violence. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

January 6 rioter arrested on gun charges less than 24 hours after Trump pardon

Ricky Gervais has paid tribute to his After Life character's dog

'A beautiful soul': Ricky Gervais heartbroken over death of After Life co-star

Migrants sit onboard an inflatable boat before attempting to illegally cross the English Channel to reach Britain

Up to 'one in 12' people living in London is is an illegal migrant

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

Trump says January 6 attacks on police officers were 'very minor incidents' in first major interview since inauguration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News