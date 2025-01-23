Live

Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for the murder of three girls in Southport knife rampage

23 January 2025, 10:06

Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for the murder of three girls in Southport knife rampage
Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for the murder of three girls in Southport knife rampage.

By Katy Ronkin

Axel Rudakubana will be sentenced today after pleading guilty to murdering three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of eight children and two adults, producing a biological toxin, ricin, and the possession of an al-Qaeda training manual - a terror offence.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the killings, admitted their murders as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Rudakubana is not expected to receive a whole-life order because he was 17 at the time of the attack and the measures can normally only be imposed on criminals aged 21 or over. They are usually only considered for those aged 18 to 20 in exceptional circumstances.

Follow our live blog for updates.

