Inside Southport killer's bedroom: Chilling photos show triple murderer Axel Rudakubana's weapons cache

23 January 2025, 17:36

Inside the Southport killer's home
Inside the Southport killer's home. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Kit Heren

Chilling photos taken by police show the Southport killer's bedroom and reveal the extent of the weapons armoury Axel Rudakubana amassed before the murders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When police raided his home after he carried out the attack in Southport on July 29, they found knives, archery arrows and a mystery substance later found to be ricin, a biological toxin 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide.

The poison was found in a sealed food container under his bed at Old School Close, Banks, where officers also found a pair of safety goggles, a lab beaker and a pestle and mortar.

A bag which had contained castor seeds, used to make the substance, was also found, having been bought in 2022.

The form the poison was found in was deemed to be "low to very low risk".

It appeared the defendant had been sleeping in the living room, where a second kitchen knife was found which was identical to the one the defendant took to the attack.

Rudakubana killed three girls and attacked eight more, as well as seriously injuring two adults. He was sentenced to over a minimum of over 50 years in prison on Thursday.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'likely to die in jail' as he's sentenced to 52 years for the murder of three girls

Read more: 'I looked him in the eye and said what have you done?': Horror aftermath of Southport rampage revealed

Rudakubana's bedroom
Rudakubana's bedroom. Picture: Merseyside Police

Also at the property were a machete, 12 archery arrows and a knife identical to the one used in the attack at The Hart Space dance studio in Southport.

Several listings for what appeared to be the same knife were found to be available online, including on Amazon.

Images and documents relating to violence, war and genocide were found on his devices.

The internet browsing history on a laptop in his home was deleted shortly before Rudakubana left the house, investigations are understood to have found.

Among the items found on two tablet computers belonging to the 18-year-old were documents including A Concise History Of Nazi Germany and The Myth Of The Remote Controlled Car Bomb, the PA news agency understands.

Rudakubana is likely to die in jail after being detained for life with a minimum term of 52 years for the "sadistic" murders.

The bedroom floor
The bedroom floor. Picture: Merseyside Police

The 18-year-old was sentenced in his absence at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday after indicating he would be "disruptive" if he was present in the courtroom.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died in the attack, and Rudakubana also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Goose said: "He will serve almost the whole of his life in custody. I consider it likely he will never be released and he will be in custody for all of his life."

A cache of weapons was found
A cache of weapons was found. Picture: Merseyside Police
Weapons found by police
Weapons found by police. Picture: Merseyside Police

The judge said he "must accept" that there was no evidence he acted for a terrorist cause but added that his actions were the "equivalent" of terrorist matters.

He said Rudakubana targeted these children for the "horrific extreme violence he was intent upon".

Weapons found by police
Weapons found by police. Picture: Merseyside Police

The judge continued: "At 11.45am he arrived, walked into the building up the stairs where he could hear the sound of happy children, in his mind with the intention to murder as many of them as he physically could.

"He wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Millions have received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind

Millions receive an emergency alert to phones after Met Office issues red danger to life warning for wind

Marr

'What punishment is enough?' Andrew Marr reflects on 52-year sentence of 'girl hating sadist' Axel Rudakubana

This is the moment the Southport killer's father tried to stop him going to his old school

Moment Southport killer's dad stops him going to old school after buying knives - a week before dance class murders

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King

Southport murder victims parents speak of 'lifetime of grief' after an act of 'pure evil'

Axel Rudakubana

How Axel Rudakubana descended into murderous rampage: Full timeline of Southport attack as killer jailed

Rudakubana was captured on CCTV moments before the shocking attack in Southport

Moments before murder: Chilling footage from taxi shows Southport killer minutes before stabbing three girls to death

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

Read in Full: Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy reacts to Southport killer's sentence

The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'likely to die in jail' as he's sentenced to 52 years for the murder of three girls

Police were called to Percy Road, Seacombe, last November

Man and woman charged with murder after death of three-month-old baby found unresponsive

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland

Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

Clarke was found in possession of a Soviet-era style AK-47 assault rife and ammunition

Man jailed after being caught with loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29

Southport attacker 'targeted us because we were vulnerable and easy prey,' admits dance teacher Leanne Lucas

Rachel Reeves

Labour to soften non-dom tax changes after mass exodus of millionaires from UK revealed

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of a woman in Plymouth

Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth

d

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Sainsbury's has announced plans to axe 3,000 jobs

Sainsbury's to cut 3,000 jobs and close in-store cafes

Lynn Ban attends the 'House On Fire' New York Premiere

Singaporean Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dies weeks after ski accident

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls
The attack happened in a warehouse in Croydon

Horror as four taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

South of France , Province , Club Med Opio , swimming pool with loungers & grey gray rain clouds

Couple who sued over 'stale hotel croissants' on Provence getaway awarded £4k damages by judge
'I'd build a fourth runway at Heathrow,' says Michael Gove

'Build, baby, build': Michael Gove says he'd green light 'fourth runway at Heathrow,' as Reeves' plans divide Labour
Axel Rudakubana is being sentenced for the murder of three girls in the Southport knife rampage

LIVE: Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana jailed for life with minimum of 52 years

A rare red weather alert has been issued warning of danger to life

Rare red ‘danger to life’ weather alert issued ahead of Storm Éowyn

Police officers stand in lines to stop the at Whitehall in London.

Met Police out of special measures after boosting performance despite 'failing in almost every area' just 5 months ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News