Merseyside woman killed as police launch fourth murder investigation with female victim in a month

By Kit Heren

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in Merseyside - the force's fourth murder investigation with a female victim in a month.

Officers said they were called to a house on Piele Street in Haydock near St Helen's on Wednesday morning (August 31) following concern for the safety of a woman in her 40s.

They found the woman inside.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now working to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.

A man in his 30s was also found injured close to the house.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment, and will continue to be questioned by police officers.

Officers said they were treating the probe into her death as a domestic murder investigation.

They are carrying out enquiries house-to-house, through CCTV and forensically in the local area.

It comes after the murder of nine-year-old girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale and Karen Dempsey, 55.

Police in Liverpool made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as part of a crackdown on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia.

Merseyside Police made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles on Monday.

The action was part of Operation Miller, the force's effort to tackle organised crime in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: "Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Merseyside Police and we are urgently carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.

"The investigation is in the very early stages and while I understand that incidents of this nature are worrying to people living locally we believe those involved were known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Piele Road between 8.30am and 9am this morning who saw or heard anything suspicious or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.

Det Chief Inspector Woods added: "We are committed to working with our communities and partners to tackle violence against women and girls and we will continue to do all we can to identify offenders and make our streets safer.

Tributes Are Left For Girl Shot Dead In Her Home In Liverpool. Picture: Getty

"My message to anyone suffering abuse is please do not suffer in silence. Violence against women and girls should never be tolerated and coming forward and speaking to us means that we can take positive action against offenders.

|You are not alone and there is a lot of help available, both via Merseyside Police and our partner organisations. As a society we need to a strong stance against women and we will continue to work with our partners.

"I would also encourage neighbours and friends of those that are suffering from abuse to speak up. Trust your instincts - if something you’ve seen or heard doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. By knowing the signs of abuse, you could help a friend, colleague or family member. Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, physical, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour.

"Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 234 of 31st August. Information can also be reported via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

"If someone is in immediate danger they should dial 999 and speak to an operator but we also accept that openly speaking is not always an option.

"The Silent Solution is a service which means a vulnerable person can call 999 and alert us, by pressing '55'. This will indicate that help is needed and we will respond."