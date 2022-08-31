Third person arrested after fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

31 August 2022, 16:34

A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation
A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road, Old Swan at around 12.40am on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services attended and found Ms Dale in the rear garden with gunshot wounds to her body.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A man was previously arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Dale, with a woman having also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A third man from Dovecot has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm, the force said.

He was taken to a police station for questioning and remains in custody.

Read more: Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Read more: CCTV appeal launched after murder of 'shining light' council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Police and forensic officers on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool.
Police and forensic officers on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "We have now made three arrests and extensive enquiries continue to establish the motive behind this attack, and to identify all those involved. 

"Although progress is being made, I’d still like to urge anyone with information who has yet to come forward to do so as soon as possible.

"Please do not assume that what you know has been passed on by someone else, or that it is not significant enough to bring to our attention. I have a team of dedicated detectives who will make that assessment.

"Help us find justice for Ashley's family, and for a community devastated by her loss.

"From extensive ongoing CCTV enquiries, we do know there were people walking close to the scene at the time of the offence.

"If this was you or someone you know, please come forward as you may, without realising, hold vital information to assist this investigation. 

"Similarly, I would continue to ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am and have dashcam footage to please contact us."

Anyone with has been urged to contact the investigation team directly through the force's online portal.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oscar Pistorius to go to court seeking to force early prison release

Oscar Pistorius seeks early prison release in new legal battle to force parole hearing

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs faces possible retrial after jury fails to reach verdicts on domestic abuse charges

Teen drug dealer jailed after 14 year old girl dies taking drugs he sold her

'Snapchat' drug dealer, 18, jailed after 14-year-old girl dies taking crystal MDMA at a sleepover

Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death

"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad

'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge hail stone

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

Brit mum struck by lightning in Croatia in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma will be airlifted to UK

The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral

Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues

Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims

Boris Johnson shuts down claims police are 'too woke' as he hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime'

Shamima Begum and her two friends were smuggled into Syria.

Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

Three images of men have been released by police

Have-a-go hero chases down watch thieves to give owner back his timepiece after late night assault

Fastest food price rises since August 2008, fuelling 22% inflation fears

Fastest food price rises for 14 years fuel 22% inflation fears

A female officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill carnival

'We need to say enough is enough': Two female police officers sexually assaulted during Notting Hill carnival

Another rail strike is on the way at the end of September

Fresh rail strike called for September as second union demands improvement on pay rise offer

LBC will be hosting the final Tory leadership hustings

The Final Countdown: Tory leadership hustings live on LBC

The Government should ensure forces get back to basics and ensure crime-fighting is tackled over fighting crime

Get police back to basics and make it clear they must focus on crime-fighting over 'woke' causes, Govt told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde, centre, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second left, at the Prague Congress Centre

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians but fails to find consensus on visa ban

Gas works

Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

A memorial plaque for the victims of the terrorist attack in Munich

Olympics attack victims’ families agree deal with Germany

Gorbachev and Putin

World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world

Boxes at Mar-A-Lago

US Justice Department finds efforts to obstruct Trump investigation

Demonstrators hold banners with an image of former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras on them

Spain violated political rights of Catalan officials, say UN experts

Policemen at the scene of the crash

Dutch lorry crash death toll rises to seven

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the festivities in Bunol near Valencia

Spain’s Tomatina battle returns after pandemic hiatus

Fumio Kishida

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan’s western coast

Taiwan fires warning shots at drones from China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns
NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London