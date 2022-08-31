Third person arrested after fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road, Old Swan at around 12.40am on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services attended and found Ms Dale in the rear garden with gunshot wounds to her body.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A man was previously arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Dale, with a woman having also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A third man from Dovecot has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm, the force said.

He was taken to a police station for questioning and remains in custody.

Read more: Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Read more: CCTV appeal launched after murder of 'shining light' council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Police and forensic officers on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "We have now made three arrests and extensive enquiries continue to establish the motive behind this attack, and to identify all those involved.

"Although progress is being made, I’d still like to urge anyone with information who has yet to come forward to do so as soon as possible.

"Please do not assume that what you know has been passed on by someone else, or that it is not significant enough to bring to our attention. I have a team of dedicated detectives who will make that assessment.

"Help us find justice for Ashley's family, and for a community devastated by her loss.

"From extensive ongoing CCTV enquiries, we do know there were people walking close to the scene at the time of the offence.

"If this was you or someone you know, please come forward as you may, without realising, hold vital information to assist this investigation.

"Similarly, I would continue to ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am and have dashcam footage to please contact us."

Anyone with has been urged to contact the investigation team directly through the force's online portal.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.