Met Office forecasts wet and colder weather for July as summery spell not expected to last

The warm, summery weather is not expected to continue into July. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Met Office has released its latest forecast for July with a warning as wet and colder weather is expected to move in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maps indicate that temperatures could drop as low as a chilly 3C in some areas, bringing a chillier start to the summer month than many might have hoped for.

From Wednesday July 3 to Friday July 12 it is expected to feature changeable conditions, with occasional bands of rain moving in from the west or northwest.

This is due to cool, fresh winds blowing off the Atlantic Ocean.

Despite this, there will still be spells of dry, warm, and settled weather, particularly in the south and east where winds are expected to be lighter.

It came after several heat health alerts were issued ahead of the warm weather.

Do you want to know what the weather has in store for the next 10 days? 👀



Here's Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/4i4Z6xKYH4 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 26, 2024

The UK experienced a notable spell of summer heat earlier this week.

In Wisley, Surrey on Wednesday, the temperature reached 30.5C making it the warmest day of 2024 so far.

Elsewhere, parts of Scotland and Wales reached the high 20s, and Northern Ireland the mid 20s.

Whilst this sort of heat in June isn’t unusual, it follows a cool start to the month where mean temperatures have been 1-3C below average.

Read more: Brits bask in 30C scorcher as heatwave continues, but health alert issued amid fears of 'increase in mortality'

Read more: 'Pollen bomb' to explode over UK - here's how to survive it