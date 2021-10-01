Met officers face investigation over offensive Whatsapp messages shared with Couzens

Couzens shared offensive material on a WhatsApp group with five serving officers, including three from the Met. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Several Met police officers are facing an investigation into allegations they shared misogynistic, racist and homophobic texts with killer cop Wayne Couzens months before he raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the conduct of five officers over allegations they sent discriminatory messages over WhatsApp.

The officers are alleged to have shared misogynistic, racist and homophobic material with Couzens months before he killed Ms Everard.

READ MORE: Under-fire Met tells women to ‘wave down a bus’ if they feel in danger during arrest

READ MORE: Met pledges 650 new officers to protect women as killer cop jailed

The IOPC said two of the Met officers and a former met officer were facing a criminal investigation over grossly offensive material sent between March and October 2019.

Three of the officers under investigation are serving officers working for the Met, one is from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and another works for Norfolk Constabulary, according to the Times.

The IOPC is also investigating allegations that officers from several forces breached professional standards when they used a messaging app to share information connected to the prosecution of Couzens.

As many as 16 serving or former police officers are believed to be under investigation.

Lord Stevens told LBC today: “The vetting process is obviously not fit for purpose, and this needs all to be changed.”

"It’s an extraordinary story of blunders."