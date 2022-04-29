Met PC given final warning after defying bosses orders to appear on Nigerian Big Brother

29 April 2022, 22:17

Pc Khafilat Kareem was given a final warning after appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother
Pc Khafilat Kareem was given a final warning after appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Metropolitan Police officer has been given a final written warning after appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother without permission.

A misconduct hearing determined that Pc Khafilat Kareem, attached to the Transformation Directorate, should be given a final written warning after gross misconduct was proven.

The panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, decided Pc Kareem had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to "orders and instructions" and "discreditable conduct".

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Day said: "Permission was refused for Pc Kareem to appear on the Nigerian version of Big Brother as it was felt it was not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part. Despite this refusal, she went on the show anyway.

"A detailed investigation was carried out by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards which concluded Pc Kareem should face gross misconduct proceedings.

"Being a police officer means you must abide by the standards of professional behaviour.

Pc Kareem's behaviour clearly fell far short and she has been given a final written warning."

In June 2019, Pc Kareem requested unpaid leave to appear on the show.

Although permission for the leave was granted, permission to take part in the show was not.

Shortly afterwards, Pc Kareem left the UK and without permission took her work laptop with her.

She featured in the show in July 2019 and surrendered her laptop to the show's organisers.

The panel found this breach of professional standards, relating to the laptop, proven at the level of misconduct.

