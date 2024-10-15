Met Police constable charged with rape

New Scotland Yard. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Tony Watts has been suspended amid an investigation into an incident which is alleged to have occurred in early 2020.

PC Watts has been suspended from duty following the allegations.

A Met statement read: “PC Tony Watts, attached to the North Area Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 16 October.

“The charge relates to an incident which was reported in May 2022 and is alleged to have happened between mid-January 2020 and early February 2020 when the officer was off duty.

“PC Watts was arrested in May 2022 and later released on bail. He was charged on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.

Metropolitan Police officers outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Getty

“The victim, a woman known to him, has been informed.”

This comes just days after former Met Police officer David Carrick was charged with eight sexual offences against two women.

Carrick was charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Hertfordshire Police also charged the former police officer with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The 49-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 17, the CPS added.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor said: "The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months."

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick. Picture: Alamy

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS in Thames and Chiltern, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.

"David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

"He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

"As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial."