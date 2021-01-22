Breaking News

Met Police officer, 37, dies after testing positive for Covid-19

22 January 2021, 08:06 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 08:55

PC Michael Warren has died of Covid-19
PC Michael Warren has died of Covid-19. Picture: Met Police

By Kate Buck

A Metropolitan Police Service officer with two small children has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

PC Michael Warren, 37, died on Tuesday morning after being confirmed to have the virus earlier this week.

He is survived by his daughter Eden, eight, five-year-old son Joseph, partner Vicky and both parents.

PC Warren had been in the force for almost 16 years and has been in the Met’s Territorial Support Group (TSG) for the past four years.

As he was classed as vulnerable, PC Warren had been shielding at home, but he would log on remotely everyday to help his team in anyway he could.

Met Taskforce Chief Superintendent Karen Findlay, said"Mike was a lovely, genuine and hard-working police officer. To lose his life at the young age of 37 is truly heart-breaking and my deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all who knew him, particularly his parents Pauline and Alan, his partner Vicky and their lovely children."

She described him as a "devoted father and a good police officer", adding that his dry sense of humour meant the Spurs fan was the "heart and soul" of the team and a friend to his colleagues.

CSI Findley added:"His death is a bitterly stark and upsetting reminder of the human impact of this virus, I know we will all miss him dearly.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Michael Warren who has very sadly passed away from Covid. My heart goes out to the entire Met family who continue to work tirelessly on the frontline throughout the biggest public health crisis we have seen in our lifetime. They are the very best of us and we are in their debt.

“Our key workers, including teachers, TfL staff, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police must be protected by the vaccine as soon as possible. I will continue to call on the Government to accelerate the roll-out of the vaccine so it gets to everyone who needs it quickly, particularly those with public facing roles who so bravely and selflessly serve our city day and night.”

