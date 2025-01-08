Met Police officer sues force for £200,000 after being thrown from her horse during Black Lives Matter protest

PC Nicky Vernon. Picture: Getty Images / Facebook

By Alice Padgett

A police officer who was badly injured during a Black Lives Matter protest is suing the Met for £200,000.

PC Nicky Vernon, 47, suffered fractures to her spine, ribs and collarbone, a punctured lung and a head injury after being thrown from her horse, Rocky in June 2020.

During the protest, protestors threw flares and fireworks at the officer, causing the horse to bolt.

PC Vernon has filed a negligence case with the High Court claiming that the horse had a history of unsafe behaviour and that the Met Police "exposed her to a foreseeable risk of injury”.

She has also claimed that the Met broke its crowd control rules by sending them into a densely packed and violent crowd.

PC Nicky Vernon was thrown from her horse during a protest. Picture: Getty Images

The officer was in hospital for eight days, and she is still receiving treatment four years later for post-traumatic stress and anxiety, according to The Sun.

In a video, taken at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, protestors can be seen clashing with police on Whitehall.

Police and protesters clash on Whitehall

At the time, PC Vernon said from her hospital bed: “I’m just about hanging in there with the outpouring love and support from my family, friends and even strangers.

“It’s humbling to receive such support and a constant reminder of the strength of that blue line.

“For some reason it’s referred to as ‘thin’ but it seems it’s made from something stronger than you can imagine. Just unbreakable.”

Ken Marsh, Former Met Police Federation chairman, said PC Vernon and her colleagues were "heroes".

The Met Police have been approached for comment.