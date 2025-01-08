Body found in search for missing woman, 24, last seen in taxi before phone location ‘turned off’

Lacey Lake was last seen in the Stonehouse area of Plymouth. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A body has been found by police searching for a missing woman who was last seen in a taxi last week.

Lacey Lake, 24, was last spotted in the Stonehouse area of Plymouth, Devon, at around 6pm on Friday.

She was seen in a taxi before her location services ‘suddenly turned off’ and she disappeared.

Devon and Cornwall police said a body was found in north Plymouth. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.

Police are treating the death as ‘unexplained’ but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Lacey's family have now confirmed that the body found was hers. In a statement on Facebook, Sara French wrote: "It is with a broken heart I need to inform my friends and family Lacey Lake has sadly passed away and her body was found yesterday.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind words and I know this is a shock to everyone but can people please respect our family right now as we have a lot of questions and we are all heartbroken and our privacy needs to be respected and we need to get her back home.

"Lacey you was loved beyond words and I don’t no how we are ever going to get past this I just hope your at peace with your mum. "Love you always our mini xxxx."

Devon and Cornwall police said: "Police searching for a missing woman from Plymouth have today, 7 January, located the body of a female.

"Officers were called around 1.20pm following concerns for the welfare of the woman in Linton Close, Tamerton Foliot.

"Paramedics attended but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene."

"The death is being treated as unexplained although not currently believed suspicious.

"The family of 24-year-old Lacey Lake who was reported missing on Monday 6 January have been informed.

"Formal identification has yet to be carried out."