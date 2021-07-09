Met Police officers served misconduct notices over Richard Okorogheye investigation

9 July 2021, 00:04

19-year-old Richard Okorogheye's body was found in a pond in Epping Forest
19-year-old Richard Okorogheye's body was found in a pond in Epping Forest. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been served misconduct notices over the investigation of missing student Richard Okorogheye.

The officers have been served the notice on the “indication” they did not pass on relevant information about the disappearance of the 19-year-old, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have served misconduct notices on two members of Metropolitan Police Service staff as there is an indication that they may have failed to pass on new and relevant information relating to Richard Okorogheye to the team responsible for conducting missing person assessments.

“The serving of misconduct notices does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow.”

Mr Okorogheye was reported missing from Ladbroke Grove, west London, by his mother, Ms Evidence Joel, on March 23.

His body was discovered in Epping Forest, Essex, on April 5.

The IOPC subsequently launched an investigation to address complaints made by Ms Joel and to examine the Met’s overall handling of the missing person report.

