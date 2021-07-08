NHS app to be 'tuned' after 62% spike in people told to self-isolate in a week

8 July 2021, 14:52

Dr Jenny Harries admitted that some people have now been deleting the NHS Covid-19 app.
Dr Jenny Harries admitted that some people have now been deleting the NHS Covid-19 app. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Work is under way to "tune" the NHS app to take into account whether people have been vaccinated after figures showed a huge increase in the numbers told to isolate.

"We have a piece of work ongoing at the moment because it is entirely possible to tune the app to ensure that it is appropriate to the risk," head of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries said.

Giving evidence to the Commons Public Accounts Committee, she told MPs that "working through what a vaccinated population using the app means is something that we are actively doing at the moment".

Read more: Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'

Read more: Quarantine scrapped for double-jabbed UK residents returning from Amber list countries

The comments come as new data shows 356,036 people were told to isolate by the Covid-19 app in England in the week to 30 June.

This is up from 219,391 the previous week - a jump of 62 per cent - and is the highest weekly figure since data was first published in January.

Hospitality businesses and NHS trusts have warned that they are facing staff shortages as large percentages of their workforce are told to self-isolate as case numbers rise.

Asked by MPs whether some people were deleting the app, Dr Harries said: "I am aware that people are choosing not to use the app."

She added that the app had resulted in 500,000 cases of the disease being detected and it was important that people continued to use it.

"We are a seeing rise in cases so this is not an inconvenience, it's actually to alert people to the fact that they have been in close contact and that they may be at risk of being infected themselves and passing that infection on to other people," she said.

Read more: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches

Dr Jenny Harries was giving evidence to the Commons Public Accounts Committee.
Dr Jenny Harries was giving evidence to the Commons Public Accounts Committee. Picture: PA

Earlier on Thursday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told LBC that Health Secretary Sajid Javid is "seeking advice" on a "proportionate" approach for self-isolation when people are 'pinged' by the app.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Sunak said he could "understand" people's frustrations around being "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Mr Sunak said he had spoken to Mr Javid about the system just yesterday and acknowledged that the public's "concerns and frustrations rest with the app".

Read more: Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators due to Covid surge

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson defended his policy on coronavirus self-isolation in the face of a backlash from business and warnings it will lead to millions of people being forced to stay at home.

The prime minister has promised to tear up most of England's coronavirus regulations at Step 4 of the road map, expected on 19 July, but a major relaxation of self-isolation rules will not be brought in until 16 August.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children as young as eight have been involved in county lines, an LBC investigation found

Around 600 potential county lines identified in last year alone
This year's summer Olympics will go ahead without spectators

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators due to Covid surge
Boris Johnson has urged businesses to let staff begin work late on Monday

'Let staff start work late on Monday after Euros final if you can', PM says
The new quarantine rules will only apply to those who have been vaccinated by the NHS

No10 confirms new quarantine rules only apply to those vaccinated by NHS
New amber list rules have been announced

Amber list: What are the new rules for holidays and which countries are on it?
England fan

Young England fan bursts into tears as Mason Mount gives her his shirt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC
Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07: Watch again

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London