Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches

By EJ Ward

This Wembley steward says fans are turning up with screenshots of other people's negative tests to get into the game.

Richard from Oxford called LBC ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.

Explaining he was a steward at Wembley and was working on the night England played against Germany he told a shocking tale of dangerous fraud.

"It's common knowledge amongst the fans that there are screenshots going on and people are sending one another their negative tests."

Richard explained his role was not to "check ID" and they had no way of verifying that the test result corresponded to the person standing in front of them.

"A large proportion of fans are coming into the game and they haven't performed a test."

The caller said this was because the test is "uncomfortable" but also that real football fans "don't want to risk missing a game."

"Hang on," Tom said, "as a steward at Wembley you are saying 60,000 fans could go there tonight on the basis of one person's negative test if everybody uses the same screenshot?"

"Certainly," was the shocking reply.

This led to Tom asking if the system was "falling apart."

"Yes," Richard said, adding the system "all works on trust."

Earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he cannot guarantee there will not be an outbreak of coronavirus cases linked to football fans watching England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.



He told Tom Swarbrick: "I think we can manage this risk but to say there is no risk, if you have thousands of people in one place... there's always risk in life.



"I think we're managing the risk. I'm confident there won't be a big outbreak but we can't guarantee that now."