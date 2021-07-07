Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches

7 July 2021, 09:53 | Updated: 7 July 2021, 09:55

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This Wembley steward says fans are turning up with screenshots of other people's negative tests to get into the game.

Richard from Oxford called LBC ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.

Explaining he was a steward at Wembley and was working on the night England played against Germany he told a shocking tale of dangerous fraud.

"It's common knowledge amongst the fans that there are screenshots going on and people are sending one another their negative tests."

Richard explained his role was not to "check ID" and they had no way of verifying that the test result corresponded to the person standing in front of them.

"A large proportion of fans are coming into the game and they haven't performed a test."

The caller said this was because the test is "uncomfortable" but also that real football fans "don't want to risk missing a game."

"Hang on," Tom said, "as a steward at Wembley you are saying 60,000 fans could go there tonight on the basis of one person's negative test if everybody uses the same screenshot?"

"Certainly," was the shocking reply.

This led to Tom asking if the system was "falling apart."

"Yes," Richard said, adding the system "all works on trust."

Earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he cannot guarantee there will not be an outbreak of coronavirus cases linked to football fans watching England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.

He told Tom Swarbrick: "I think we can manage this risk but to say there is no risk, if you have thousands of people in one place... there's always risk in life.

"I think we're managing the risk. I'm confident there won't be a big outbreak but we can't guarantee that now."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will face MPs in the House of Commons later today

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson grilled at first PMQs since revealing Freedom Day details
Leg one of the flypast

RAF Puma 50 flypast: Today's route, timings and where to watch the celebrations
Can I leave work early to watch the football?

Can I leave work early to watch the football?

Harry Kane and the team face Denmark tonight

England v Denmark: Build-up, kick-off time and how to watch

Brewdog's hard seltzer ad was banned over 'misleading health claims'

Brewdog hard seltzer Instagram ad banned for misleading health claims
The Liverpool trial also found lateral flow tests had an overall sensitivity of only 40 percent compared to PCR tests.

Covid cases fell by a fifth during Liverpool mass testing pilot, study shows
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has warned England faces "a significant amount more long Covid".

Chris Whitty warns young people face 'significant amount more long Covid' this summer
The business secretary said he couldn't guarantee there wouldn't be an outbreak

Business Secretary: We can't 'guarantee' England vs Denmark won't cause a Covid outbreak
The surge has been attributed to Euro 2020 demand

Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'
A new court order aimed at preventing knife crime is being trialled in London

Court orders aimed at stopping children carrying knives trialled in London

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile