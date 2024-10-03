Tourists look on in horror as ‘assassins on jet skis’ assassinate beach-goer at five-star Mexican resort, before fleeing

3 October 2024, 10:57

Gunmen fled on jet skis from a Mexico beach after shooting a man dead
Gunmen fled on jet skis from a Mexico beach after shooting a man dead. Picture: Social Media/Google

By Asher McShane

A group of assassins shot a man dead on a packed beach in Mexico in front of horrified tourists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, 30, was shot and killed by four armed thugs on a beach near the five-star Hotel Riu yesterday.

Two of the killers fled the scene on jet skis while the others left on foot.

Holidaymakers were left shaking in fear and had to run for cover as the gunmen opened fire. The victim has been identified as a Mexican national, according to local media.

The man was reportedly in charge of the jet skis on the beach. He has not yet been formally identified.

Read more: Amanda Abbington has 'no regrets' about complaints against Giovanni Pernice - despite death and rape threats

Read more: Angela Rayner’s Ibiza DJ booth party revealed to be £836 freebie

Hotel Riu confirmed that the victim was not a guest or employee of the hotel.

Witnesses said one of the suspects was wearing dark Bermuda shorts and a black shirt. 

Social media footage shows hotel guests scrambling around the hotel foyer in a panic as they wait for direction from staff.

According to local media, the male victim was shot several times and left for dead.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Robin Garbutt (left) was convicted of his wife Diana Garbutt's (right) murder in 2011

Postmaster jailed for wife's murder seeks to appeal conviction, claiming new evidence from Horizon IT scandal

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli strike kills at least seven in Beirut as foreign nationals evacuate

New South Western Railway SWR Arterio class 701 Alstom trains in storage at Long Marston Rail depot, Warwickshire, June 2024

£1bn train fleet 'in storage for years after drivers complained that the windscreen wipers were too big'

Liz Cheney

Republican Liz Cheney to join Kamala Harris on US election campaign trail

A building on fire

Taiwan hospital fire kills at least nine as typhoon batters island

Firefighters at the site of a building damaged by an airstrike

Child among 12 injured as Russian glide bomb hits Ukraine apartment block

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Melania Trump 'defends abortion rights' in new memoir - appearing to break ranks with husband Donald's campaign

Melania Trump 'passionately defends abortion rights' in new memoir - breaking ranks with husband Donald's campaign

Amanda Abbington says Giovanni Pernice made sexual gesture during her Strictly Come Dancing ordeal

Amanda Abbington claims Giovanni Pernice made 'sexual gestures' at her during Strictly Come Dancing training

Right Livelihood Awards chief executive Ole von Uexkull on stage

Palestinian activists and UK research agency among human rights award recipients

A girl, 14, suffered 'life-changing' injuries after an acid attack at Westminster Academy

London acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life linked to school dispute,’ police believe

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London

Mum-of-three, 37, raped and killed by homeless man while unconscious on park bench after night out, court hears

Angela Rayner dancing in the Ibiza DJ booth

Angela Rayner’s Ibiza DJ booth party revealed to be £836 freebie

Former minister S Iswaran, centre, and his lawyer arrive at the High Court in Singapore

Former Singapore minister jailed for year for receiving illegal gifts

Phillip Schofield recounts moment he was 'let go' from This Morning

Phillip Schofield recounts moment he was 'let go' from This Morning

Brolynn Dangi and Keymarni King both pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Two teens plead guilty after sawn off shotgun discharged during stolen moped chase injures members of the public

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man runs away from waves

Thousands evacuated in Taiwan as typhoon brings heavy rain

Pope Francis presides over a mass in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican

Women’s role in Catholic Church tops Pope’s agenda in new reform project phase

The Star Inn in Cornwall has started charged customers for "excessive waste"

Pub fines diners for leaving excessive food waste at all-you-can-eat carvery

Thailand Bus Fire

A small town in central Thailand is mourning the 23 who died in school bus fire

Danny Danon has said that the UN is 'stained by anti-Semitism'

UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes
Amanda Abbington said she has received "hundreds" of death and rape threats since lodging complaints against her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington has 'no regrets' about complaints against Giovanni Pernice - despite death and rape threats
Israel Lebanon

Israel reports eight combat deaths as it presses forward on two fronts

James Blunt attends the Greed European Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto)

James Blunt vows to change name based on public vote if album hits number one

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of Netflix's "Damsel"

Millie Bobby Brown shares stunning photos of wedding to Jake Bongiovi

A man talks on his digital BT home phone, now protected by Hiya's Call Protect service (BT)

BT’s new call vetting service stops 20 million scam and spam call attempts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit