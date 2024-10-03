Tourists look on in horror as ‘assassins on jet skis’ assassinate beach-goer at five-star Mexican resort, before fleeing

Gunmen fled on jet skis from a Mexico beach after shooting a man dead. Picture: Social Media/Google

By Asher McShane

A group of assassins shot a man dead on a packed beach in Mexico in front of horrified tourists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim, 30, was shot and killed by four armed thugs on a beach near the five-star Hotel Riu yesterday.

Two of the killers fled the scene on jet skis while the others left on foot.

Holidaymakers were left shaking in fear and had to run for cover as the gunmen opened fire. The victim has been identified as a Mexican national, according to local media.

The man was reportedly in charge of the jet skis on the beach. He has not yet been formally identified.

Read more: Amanda Abbington has 'no regrets' about complaints against Giovanni Pernice - despite death and rape threats

Read more: Angela Rayner’s Ibiza DJ booth party revealed to be £836 freebie

#Entérate Así fueron los momentos de terror que vivieron los turistas que se encontraba hospedados en el Hotel Riu Palace de la zona hotelera del paraíso #Cancún cuando fue ejecutado un sujeto de varios disparos. El destino turístico se ha convertido en el favorito del #CO que… pic.twitter.com/RP0EOgPbj8 — QuintanaRooNews (@quintanaroonews) October 2, 2024

Hotel Riu confirmed that the victim was not a guest or employee of the hotel.

Witnesses said one of the suspects was wearing dark Bermuda shorts and a black shirt.

Social media footage shows hotel guests scrambling around the hotel foyer in a panic as they wait for direction from staff.

According to local media, the male victim was shot several times and left for dead.