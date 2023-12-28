Michael Schumacher 'has been driven in Mercedes to stimulate brain' as new details of his care emerge

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate his brain. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes car to stimulate his brain.

The Formula One legend endured his skiing accident ten years ago on Friday, and he has not been seen in public since hitting his head on a rock while off-piste.

The 54-year-old was put into an artificial coma and since then he is cared for by his wife Corinna at their home in Lake Geneva.

Now, German newspaper Bild has revealed he was put in a Mercedes AMG car and driven around as part of his care.

It was hoped the seven-time world champion's brain would be stimulated by familiar sounds.

And it is reported that a team of up to 15 doctors, masseurs and assistants help care for him round the clock.

Corinna, who has children Gina-Maria and racing driver Mick with her husband, has kept Schumacher well out of the public eye and few details have been revealed about his condition.

Ralf, Michael's brother who also raced in F1, has said: "I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time.

"Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident."

He added: "Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be."

And Jean Todt, the former FIA and Ferrari boss, said: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him,.

"(But he) is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.

A new documentary, which marks a decade since Schumacher's accident, is due to be broadcast by ARD in Germany.