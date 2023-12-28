Michael Schumacher 'has been driven in Mercedes to stimulate brain' as new details of his care emerge

28 December 2023, 11:41

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate his brain
Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate his brain. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes car to stimulate his brain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Formula One legend endured his skiing accident ten years ago on Friday, and he has not been seen in public since hitting his head on a rock while off-piste.

The 54-year-old was put into an artificial coma and since then he is cared for by his wife Corinna at their home in Lake Geneva.

Now, German newspaper Bild has revealed he was put in a Mercedes AMG car and driven around as part of his care.

It was hoped the seven-time world champion's brain would be stimulated by familiar sounds.

And it is reported that a team of up to 15 doctors, masseurs and assistants help care for him round the clock.

Read more: Ex-Ferrari boss and friend of Michael Schumacher gives new update on F1 legend's health 10 years after skiing accident

Corinna, who has children Gina-Maria and racing driver Mick with her husband, has kept Schumacher well out of the public eye and few details have been revealed about his condition.

Ralf, Michael's brother who also raced in F1, has said: "I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time.

"Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident."

Read more: ‘Sometimes life isn’t fair’: Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf offers update after F1 legend's near-fatal accident

He added: "Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be."

And Jean Todt, the former FIA and Ferrari boss, said: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him,.

"(But he) is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.

A new documentary, which marks a decade since Schumacher's accident, is due to be broadcast by ARD in Germany.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Squishmallows

US court rejects Alibaba’s effort to quash faked Squishmallows case

Russia Ukraine War Counting the Dead

Russia vastly and deliberately undercounted dam flooding deaths, probe finds

A woman sits alone among wreckage

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians

Pierce Brosnan is due in court over allegations he left a designated area at Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan in hot water as he's hit with court date for 'hiking into restricted thermal springs in Yellowstone'

Mbongeni Ngema on stage

Celebrated South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash aged 68

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster North Korea’s war readiness

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Major incident declared as Storm Gerrit tornado forces people out of damaged homes and thousands left without power

Putin is furious at the loss of another ship in the Black Sea

Furious Putin 'orders Crimea commanders to the frontline' as punishment for humiliating sinking of Black Sea ship

Bomb sentencing

Teenager jailed for six years after admitting Hong Kong bomb plot

Dawn French has revealed her response to a humiliating sketch

Dawn French reveals how 'humiliating' sketch with Anastacia left her 'weeping all the way home'

Ariana Grande Album

Ariana Grande announces new album

Migration Indonesia Rohingya

Students call on Indonesian government to clamp down on refugee arrivals

Election 2024 Trump Rhetoric

Republicans appeal against Colorado court’s ballot ban on Trump

The incident took place in College Close, in the north of the city

Car ploughs into crowd in Sheffield, leaving 46-year-old man dead and several others injured

Storm Gerrit has brought major disruption

Fury as rail services axed amid widespread Storm Gerrit Christmas travel chaos as thousands lose power

Rishi Sunak considers the issue of James Cleverly's 'date-rape' drug joke closed

Rishi Sunak 'considers issue of James Cleverly's date-rape joke closed', despite calls for Home Secretary to quit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grace Vater died after a quad bike crash

'A country girl with the biggest heart': Tribute to woman, 22, killed in Christmas quad bike crash as two men arrested
File photos of queue at Dover

Long delays for ferry passengers coming into Dover after Christmas after staff sickness in France
Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade Vasyl Boichuk, who was killed in Mykolayiv in March 2022, during his funeral ceremony on Tuesday December 26 2023

Russian drone and artillery attack in Ukraine kills six and knocks out power

It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Amazon has confirmed "limited advertisements" will begin to appearing within Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video to roll out adverts from February - with users forced to pay more for ad-free experience
WH Smith in Preston is one of the stores to be rebranded

Backlash after WH Smith renames itself 'WHS' in 'baffling' rebrand, as customers say logo looks like the NHS
Ulez fines are set to be challenged in court

Millions of pounds in Ulez fines challenged by European drivers who say rules weren't made clear
Abbie Wilson

'Lovable' girl, 10, killed in Boxing Day crash in East Yorkshire named as family pay tribute
The house where the woman was shot dead, allegedly by one of her younger brothers

Florida boy, 14, ‘shoots big sister dead after row over Christmas presents’

Storm Gerrit has brought major disruption

Storm Gerrit causes Christmas chaos as train smashes into tree, drivers stuck in snow and 27,000 left without power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

King Charles delivers his Christmas speech

King Charles praises 'selfless army of volunteers' in Christmas speech as he thanks public for support during Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit