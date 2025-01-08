A glass of milk a day cuts risk of bowel cancer, study reveals

Drinking a glass of milk a day significantly reduces risk of bowel cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A glass of milk a day can cut the risk of bowel cancer by almost a fifth, a UK wide study shows

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The calcium in a glass of milk provides enough calcium to protect from bowel cancer.

The study monitored the diets of over half a million women over 16 years, and found that milk, dark leafy greens and bread contained enough calcium to protect the bowel.

The study, by Oxford University and Cancer Research UK, found that a large glass of milk lowers your risk by 17%.

The lead researcher, Dr Keren Papier, said to The Independent: “This is the most comprehensive single study ever conducted into the relationship between diet and bowel cancer, and it highlights the protective role of calcium in the development of this disease.”

The research noted that your extra calcium intake does not have to be a glass of milk - but milk in tea or coffee, yoghurt and vegetables still counts.

They also found that drinking too much alcohol and consuming processed meat increases the risk of the disease.

A medium glass of wine or a pint of beer increases risk of bowel cancer by 15%.

The research suggests that the calcium in milk protects the bowels by binding to bile acids and freeing fatty acids, cutting the possibility of developing cancer.

One glass of milk a day significantly reduces the risk of bowel cancer. Picture: Getty

Read more: Full scale of California wildfires emerges as 30,000 evacuated and A-listers flee homes as state of emergency declared

Read more: Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy among Hollywood stars forced to flee homes as California wildfire rips through LA

The Senior Health Information Manager at Cancer Research UK, Sophia Lowes, said via The Independent: “Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting people in the UK, which is why it’s so vital that we know how to prevent it.

“Maintaining a healthy, balanced diet, alongside keeping a healthy weight and stopping smoking, is one of the best ways to lower your risk of bowel cancer.

“This includes cutting down on alcohol and red and processed meat, and eating lots of fruit, vegetables and wholegrains.

“We look forward to further research, including into the effects of specific ingredients like calcium, to ensure fewer people are impacted by this devastating disease.”

Bowel cancer is the 4th most common cancer in the UK, with about 44,000 cases each year.

Symptoms of bowel cancer include a change in bowel movements (loser stool or constipation), bleeding, unexplained weight loss, or unexplained fatigue.