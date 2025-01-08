Full scale of California wildfires emerges as 30,000 evacuated and A-listers flee homes as state of emergency declared

Videos filmed from plane windows capture the devastating scale of the California wildfires. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Asher McShane

The full scale of the devastating wildfire ravaging California has been revealed in footage filmed by a terrified plane passenger - as a state of emergency was declared with tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes.

The vast blaze in the Pacific Palisades forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, with some abandoning their cars to flee on foot to safety.

Firefighting planes had been dumping water on the inferno from the skies all afternoon, but they had to be grounded due to deteriorating wind conditions and visibility. At least 30,000 residents are now under mandatory evacuation orders.

View of the fires from a plane 👀



Prayers for Southern California



This is crazy pic.twitter.com/NxmSqOH4wJ — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) January 8, 2025

The Pacific Palisades, is a celeb enclave home to Chris Pratt, Miles Teller and Star Wars star Mark Hamill. Hamill, along with reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, and Travis Barker's children have all evacuated their homes. Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg all also live in the area.

The fire ripped through the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday afternoon, with flames now engulfing an area measuring around 2,921 acres "and growing".

New video captures the Palisades Fire burning north of Santa Monica, taken from a diverted flight that was originally headed to Burbank, CA, but landed at Los Angeles International Airport instead.



LSC Permission: Mark Viniello pic.twitter.com/nX7dAZzNbi — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) January 8, 2025

Fire officials say the blaze is gathering pace at an alarming rate, having initially covered an area akin to only 20-acres a handful of hours ago, before expanding to cover 770-acres just one hour later.

It comes as gusts reaching 100mph (160km/h) are forecast to sweep through the area in the coming hours.

Smoke and embers fly through the air in Palisades fire

More than 30,000 people in more than 10,000 households and more than 13,000 structures are under threat from the blaze, said Kristin Crowley, fire chief of the LA Fire Department.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has now declared a state of emergency 'to support the communities impacted by the Palisades Fire'.

Firefighters fight the flames from the Palisades Fire burning a house during a powerful windstorm. Picture: Getty

"By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods," Governor Newsom said, suggesting the highest winds were forecast overnight.

Plumes of thick black smoke billowed over miles of traffic jams as residents tried to escape, and bulldozers are being used to unblock roads from hundreds of abandoned vehicles, according to US reports.

Residents flee the fire in Malibu, California. Picture: Alamy

Over 250 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are currently tackling the blaze, with a fire confirming the blaze originated at a single address.

High winds are currently fanning the flames across an area located between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

A swimmer watches as a large dark plume of smoke passes over the beach from a wildfire from Pacific Palisades, in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Picture: Alamy

Forecasters warned of "life-threatening, destructive" gusts that could last for days, toppling trees, creating dangerous surf and bringing extreme fire risk to areas that have not seen substantial rain for months.

The residential area, measuring around 24 square miles, has become popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among the local residents.

One local resident, actor James Woods, uploaded a video to Instagram showing flames lapping at his home in the exclusive area.

It comes as actor Steve Guttenberg, a local resident, also joined in efforts to assist fire officials.

Best known for his roles in Police Academy and Three Men & A Baby, the star was seen to help move parked cars to make way for fire engines.

"This is not a parking lot," he told local media.

"I have friends up there and they can't evacuate... I'm walking up there as far as I can moving cars."

A total evacuation order is now in place across the Pacific Palisades, with schools in the Brentwood ares also being evacuated.

Speaking in an update at 15:30PST (23:30 GMT), Los Angeles Fire Department chief Kristin Crowley said an evacuation order was in place covering around 30,000 residents.

She noted the fire was first reported at 10:30PST (18:30GMT).

She added that no injures had yet been reported.

"Do not stand in the way of this fire," Firefighter David Ortiz said on Tuesday. "This is pretty much the worst possible scenario for a firefight."

Witnesses said at least two homes had already caught alight - as flames engulfed trees and could be seen sprinting across the Hollywood hillsides.

Firefighters protect structures from the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent). Picture: Alamy

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area. Picture: Getty

One woman described how she ran from her job in Hollywood to save her pets located at home in the Palisades.

Abandoning her car, she described how flaming palm leaves fell on her from a nearby tree.

"I'm getting hit with palm leaves on fire, I ran into a car," she said.

"It's terrifying. It's like a horror movie. I'm screaming and crying going down the street," she said.

Locals took to social media to post photos of the blaze - with some footage from West Hollywood showing flames engulfing a nearby hill.

🚨#BREAKING: West Hollywood Brush Fire

A wildfire burning in the hills is being driven by strong winds toward Sunset Boulevard. Download Citizen to #ProtectTheWorld. pic.twitter.com/4JME4VdiR0 — Citizen Los Angeles (@CitizenAppLA) January 7, 2025

Roads in and out of the area were gridlocked as local residents attempted to escape the blaze as smoke engulfed the skies over the Hollywood Hills.

Photos emerging from LA show planes dropping fire retardant into the mountains in a bid to halt the flames.

Other images show smoke rising over California's iconic Santa Monica pier, with locals in the water against the bellowing smoke engulfing the hills.

Winds began gaining strength across Southern California on Tuesday, as forecasters warned of "life-threatening, destructive" gusts that could last for days, toppling trees, creating dangerous surf and bringing extreme fire risk to areas that have not seen substantial rain for months.

Flames rise as the Palisades Fire advances on homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope). Picture: Alamy

The US National Weather Service said what could be the strongest Santa Ana windstorm for more than a decade would begin in the afternoon across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Around 10,000 residents are now thought to be without power.

Winds are expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80mph (129kph). Isolated gusts could top 100mph (160kph) in mountains and foothills.

Some residents were seen to abandon their vehicles as gridlocked traffic hampered evacuation attempts.

Two vehicles were seen ablaze amid the traffic, abandoned as their drivers instead fled on foot.