Murder probe after boy fatally stabbed at Milton Keynes college

The stabbing took place around Milton Keynes College. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police have launched a murder investigation after a boy was fatally stabbed at a college in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Milton Keynes College on Friday afternoon but the boy died after being taken to hospital. His family has been informed.

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Thames Valley Police’s Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident at Milton Keynes College.

"My thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this difficult time. They continue to be supported by our officers.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation; however, we are following several significant lines of enquiry.

"A large scene watch remains at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain in place for some time.

"We fully understand that this incident may concern members of the public, and as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while the investigation continues.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

"A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I am very grateful to them.

"If anyone else has any information, who hasn’t yet come forward, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through our online reporting quoting reference 43220064415.

"Or if you do not wish to speak to police you can report 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The college said earlier: "Whilst this incident did not happen on our campus, we do know that the fact it was witnessed by College students will heighten anxiety and feelings of being unsafe.

"We will therefore be increasing leadership presence and security at our Chaffron Way campus next week to help to provide reassurance."