Mohamed Al Fayed 'faked dementia to avoid police sex crimes probe', tycoon's son says

8 December 2024, 00:33

Mohamed Al Fayed's son says that the late Harrods boss faked dementia in order to avoid police probes into alleged sex crimes.
Mohamed Al Fayed's son says that the late Harrods boss faked dementia in order to avoid police probes into alleged sex crimes. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Mohamed Al Fayed's son says that the late Harrods boss faked dementia in order to avoid police probes into alleged sex crimes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Omar Al Fayed, the youngest of the businessman's five children, told The Mail on Sunday he wished investigations by the Metropolitan Police into his father's conduct "had been able to take its course when he was still alive".

Investigators twice sent files for a charging decision to the Crown Prosecution Service - once in 2008 relating to three victims and again in 2015 linked to one other.

Read More: Mohamed Al Fayed 'gave envelopes full of cash to try and buy employees' silence about alleged sex crimes

Read More: 'He's doing a fantastic job': Trump meets Prince William after Notre Dame reopening

On another three occasions - in 2018, 2021 and 2023 - the CPS was asked for what is called early investigative advice but the matters were not pursued further by police.

Omar said individuals surrounding Al Fayed helped him avoid further police probing "on the grounds he was mentally incapacitated" and had dementia, but that when he returned to business affairs he was "as sharp as a tack".

Since the latest publicity around the case, 90 alleged victims have contacted the Metropolitan Police to say they fell prey to the tycoon, who died in 2023.

This is on top of 21 alleged victims who had already contacted the force.

The youngest from the latest 90 is thought to have been 13 years old at the time she was reportedly abused, and the alleged crimes include rape and sexual assault.

Omar told the newspaper he believed there was a lost opportunity in 2017, when Al Fayed was aged 90, when police examined abuse allegations.

He said: "If a Nazi general is found to have been hiding in the Algarve for the last 50 years then of course he should be tried."

The 37-year-old told the Mail on Sunday he got "dirty old man vibes" from his father, and "knew about the call girls", and that he now felt "a degree of relief" that the allegations were coming to light.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police said it had launched an investigation into more than five people who may have "facilitated" his alleged crimes.

Omar, who resigned from Harrods in 2009, continued: "I am sad that victims of these horrific alleged crimes were not able to address them in a timely manner.

"Maybe then they could have had some form of closure. There might have been some comeuppance, consequences.

"My father embodied systemic issues - racism and homophobia, among them - and we need to air them as caring human beings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Search for UnitedHealthcare boss’s killer yields evidence but few answers

Stolen Ruby Slippers

Stolen ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz auctioned for record amount

Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the 32,000 Wannabes: Massive numbers apply for roles in new HBO series

Labour will stop council planning committees from blocking development which meet local plan requirements, Angela Rayner is set to announce.

Labour to slash powers of councils in bid to unclog planning and bypass NIMBYs

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Syrian rebels 'reach Damascus' and take full control of Homs as Trump vows no US intervention

Spectators viewing the reopening of Notre Dame

World leaders gather to celebrate reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

Two people are dead after their cars were crushed by falling trees as Storm Darragh brought 93mph winds to Britain.

Two dead as fallen trees crush cars while Storm Darragh batters Britain with 93mph winds

Sir Keir Starmer is to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in a bid to increase trade between the UK and the Gulf.

Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE for trade talks as campaigners ask for human rights issues on agenda

Volodymyr Zelensky smiling and waving

US to provide military aid to Ukraine worth an additional £775m

Trump, Macron and Zelensky

World’s a little crazy now, we’ll talk about that – Trump tells Macron

Steve Mensch's crashed plane lying upside down

President of Tyler Perry’s film studios dies in plane crash

A Syrian rebel holding a rocket launcher

UN special envoy calls for orderly transition as insurgents reach Damascus

Incoming president Donald Trump has vowed that the US will not get involved with the Syrian civil war as rebel groups look set to take the capital city Damascus.

Trump says US should not get involved in Syrian civil war as rebels look set to take Damascus from Assad

The facade of the famous cathedral

Notre Dame reopens its doors in rare symbol of global unity

The inside of Notre Dame Cathedral

Bishop’s three knocks signify reopening of Notre Dame five years after blaze

An election official in Ghana counting ballots

Polls close in election considered important test for African democracy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Incoming US president Donald Trump says Prince William is doing a 'fantastic job' as the two met in Paris after the reopening of Notre Dame.

'He's doing a fantastic job': Trump meets Prince William after Notre Dame reopening

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky meeting

Trump meets Zelensky as he arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening

Side profile view of Pope Francis

Pope Francis spotted with a bruise as he appoints new cardinals

Firefighters at the scene of the blast

Three dead after explosion devastates apartment block in Dutch city

File photo dated 21-09-2024 of West Ham United's Michail Antonio. West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have confirmed. Issue date: Saturday December 7, 2024.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio 'in hospital but stable' after horror Ferrari crash in Essex
An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, is seen on the facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition’s takeover of Hama

Insurgents have reached suburbs of Damascus, Syrian opposition says

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Syrian insurgents 'reach suburbs of Damascus' as statue of Assad's father toppled rebels

Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution centre in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as neighbours close borders with Syria

Calin Georgescu holds up his hand

Romanian prosecutors conduct raids linked to funding of Georgescu campaign

Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power as gales claims first victim

Storm Darragh's destruction: Winds of 93mph lash UK leaving thousands without power - as gales claim first victim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service
Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News