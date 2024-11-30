Mohamed Al Fayed 'gave envelopes full of cash to try and buy employees' silence about alleged sex crimes

30 November 2024, 18:36

Harrods boss says he 'failed employees' and claims Mohamed al Fayed 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'
Alleged sex predator and ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed tried to buy the silence of his employees with 'envelopes full of cash' and sacked those he could not control, according a former colleague. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jon Brilliant, who worked in Al Fayed's private office for 18 months, says the late entrepreneur gave him envelopes containing around £39,000 ($50,000) to try and control him.

Mr Brilliant, who joined Harrods in 2001, told the BBC: "He tried to own you. And ultimately, I got fired because I couldn't be bought."

The wads of cash came from Al Fayed under the guise of business trips - and Mr Brilliant said he believes the cash was meant to be used for illegal acts which could then compromise him.

Mr Brilliant says Harrods bosses told him: “He was trying to get you to come back and say ‘oh, I spent money on drugs or I spent money frolicking, doing something that I shouldn't have been doing,’ and that he would then use that information against you if you should ever turn on him.”

He added: “I am certainly aware of people who... succumbed to the temptation.”

Mr Brilliant's revelation comes after the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it was investigating five alleged "fixers" for Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

Of Harrods under Al Fayed, Mr Brilliant told the BBC: “I 100% can see how the management structure and culture was set up to cover it up, mask it from people."

“I do look back and say, ‘should I have seen something? Did I miss something?’ And I've gone over it and over it,” he added.

90 victims have come forward with allegations of rape and sexual assault against him since the latest publicity around his offending and an appeal by the Metropolitan Police.

They add to 21 others who had previously contacted officers with claims before his death.

The youngest of his victims is believed to have been just 13 years old with the recorded allegations spanning from 1977 to 2014.

Commander Stephen Clayman, who is leading the Met’s team of investigators, said: “While al-Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution we are determined to bring anyone who is suspected to have played a part in his offending to justice.

“We have now launched an investigation into a number of people associated with Mohamed al-Fayed and it will look at what role they may have played in facilitating or enabling his offending and what opportunities they had to protect his victims from abuse."

