Mohamed al Fayed's daughter cleared of stealing her brother's £1900 iPhone

By Alice Padgett

Camilla Fayed was accused of robbing her brother's £1900 iPhone in the gym of their family's estate, Barrow Green Court, in Surrey, back in May 2020.

Camilla Fayed, 39, had denied the charge of robbery against her brother, Omar Fayed.

Prosecutors offered no evidence at a hearing on Wednesday, and Guildford Crown Court.

Camilla Fayed did not attend the hearing.

Fayed was to face trial with her husband Mohamad Esreb, 44, Matthew Littlewood, 35, and Andrew Bott, 52, in February 2025.

They all denied the same charge.

Prosecutor Eloise Marshall KC said, to Sky News: "I advised the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) on quite a number of issues and ultimately the decision was made due to a combination of factors."

The defendants were discharged from the court by Judge Patricia Lees.

Mohamed Al Fayed, Camilla's father, has been accused of sexual abuse while he was owner of Harrods.

Recent weeks have seen that figure rise to over 400 claims of sexual abuse against the retail billionaire and former Fulham chairman.

A statement from Harrods said: "We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Fayed.

"These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms."