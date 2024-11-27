Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth targeted by 'shoplifters'

27 November 2024, 11:44

Shoplifters steal football shirts from Friends Fighting Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth
Shoplifters steal football shirts from Friends Fighting Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps / Facebook

By Alice Padgett

A charity founder who busted two guys "shoplifting" football shirts on CCTV has a message for the thieving duo.

Two men were caught on camera appearing to pinch the shirts from the Friends Fighting Cancer shop in Portsmouth.

CCTV footage clearly captures the men perusing shirts and clothing before one man seemingly pulls a blue top off its hanger, folds it up and then shoves it up his parka.

The other does the same with a white shirt, but appears to put it in his pants for safe keeping.

Charity Founder, Ray Ogilvie, took to Facebook to ask the men to return the shirts they "forgot to pay for".

He asked the local community to "give them a friendly nudge in our direction."

Would these two gentlemen please return our football tops to the The FFC Shop as soon as they become aware that they...

Posted by Friends Fighting Cancer on Monday, November 25, 2024

Ray said, to the Daily Star: “My dad thought it was a little bit suspicious at the time as a couple of lads were hanging around outside the shop on Saturday.

“I'm hoping these gentleman can see this and come back to return the shirts or buy them.”

Ogilvie thanked the Portsmouth community for its support, as they have been "overwhelmed by the kind messages" and donations.

Their shop, on Cosham High Street, Portsmouth, specialises in selling football shirts, football boots, and darts equipment.

Friends Fighting Cancer is a charity that brings people together to raise money for Cancer related charities, since 2008.

They support families affected by cancer in the south of England, including Portsmouth, Chichester, Bournemouth and the Isle of Wight.

LBC contacted Hampshire Police and they said there is no record of this incident on their system.

Friends Fighting Cancer shop in Portsmouth
Friends Fighting Cancer shop in Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

