Moment kamikaze sea drone strikes Russian war ship in attack on Black Sea base - as Kremlin blames Ukraine

Russian ships were hit in a drone strike at their Black Sea base. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Ukraine has attacked the key Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea in a kamikaze sea drone raid.

Videos shared online show huge explosions at the port- a major hub for Russian exports.

Putin’s forces have deployed two warships to counter the strikes - with the Kremlin saying it had managed to thwart sea and air drone attacks on the naval base.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram: “Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces.”

Footage from the kamikaze USV that managed to severely damage the "Olenegorsky Gornyk"

“Two unmanned sea boats attempted to attack the Novorossiysk naval base,' said the ministry.

“During the repulse of the attack, unmanned boats were visually detected and destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of Russian ships guarding the outer raid of the naval base.”

Putin’s forces deployed two warships in response to the strikes. Picture: Social Media

The port suspended movement of ships after the attack.

Ukraine has not publicly commented on the attacks.

Russian ship keeled after Ukrainian drone strike

Russian naval vessel Olenegorsky Gornyak is reported to have sustained damage in the drone attack - after being deployed to shoot down the drones.

Russia also said it had downed 10 Ukrainian aerial drones over Crimea on Friday.