Moment LBC met future England stars who attend the same school as Harry Kane

12 July 2024, 09:15 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 11:26

LBC met with two budding England stars at Harry Kane's former school.
LBC met with two budding England stars at Harry Kane's former school. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

LBC's Henry Riley met a pair of budding England stars hoping to follow in the footsteps of Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We spoke to two young footballers at Chingford Foundation School, the place that produced not one, but two England captains.

Both Harry Kane and David Beckham attended the east London school and it seems like we might see some more stars emerge there in the near future.

Henry Riley speaks to two footballers at the school which both Harry Kane and David Beckham attended

Demetrius and West Ham academy's Ella Rose are full of confidence, with both sure they would have the composure to take the match-winning penalty in the Euros final.

England reached the final of Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with a last-minute winner from Ollie Watkins sending the country wild.

The big match against Spain kicks off this Sunday at 8pm, as the country comes to a halt to watch the Three Lions make history.

