Gay and bisexual men to be offered monkeypox vaccine as virus spreads

Higher risk men will be offered a smallpox vaccine. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A smallpox vaccine will be offered to men "considered to be at a higher risk of exposure" of monkeypox.

Data shows the virus has been spreading more in gay and bisexual people, and while it is not a sexually transmitted infection it can pass itself on through close and intimate contact.

Now, the UK Health Security Agency has recommended clinicians advise people to get a shot of the vaccine Imvanex if they have had multiple partners, participated in group sex or attend "sex on premises" venues.

A person's eligibility for a vaccine dose would be based on "a number of factors" similar to those used to determine if someone is eligible for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Details about how to get vaccinated will be made available "shortly", the UKHSA added.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA, said: "Our extensive contact tracing work has helped to limit the spread of the monkeypox virus, but we are continuing to see a notable proportion of cases in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

"By expanding the vaccine offer to those at higher risk, we hope to break chains of transmission and help contain the outbreak.

"Although most cases are mild, severe illness can occur in some people, so it is important we use the available vaccine to target groups where spread is ongoing. The NHS will soon set out details on how this will be delivered – so do not come forward for the vaccine yet.

"In the meantime, everyone should continue to be alert to any new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body, particularly if they've had close contact with a new partner.

"If you think you have these symptoms, avoid close contact with others and call NHS 111 or your local sexual health centre, though please phone ahead before attending."

Just five women have been infected in the UK so far.

A further 219 cases were announced on Tuesday, for a total of 793 across the UK in this outbreak.

It is typically thought to be mild, but people have been advised to look out for symptoms and asked to isolate for three weeks if they contract it.

Robbie de Santos, director of communications and external affairs at Stonewall, said: "While we know anyone can catch monkeypox, we welcome the vaccine being offered to those gay and bi men who are eligible and currently at a higher risk of getting the virus.

"It is important that gay and bi men get the vaccine when offered to protect themselves and others. Let's help get the outbreak under control so we can all have a safe and happy pride season."